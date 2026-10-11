Mother appeals for help to find Irish man (30) missing in New York

An Irish woman whose son has been missing in New York City for almost two months has appealed to the public for information about his whereabouts.

Fiona McGrath, from Clarecastle, Co Clare, told The Irish Times that her son Jordan (30) arrived in New York in mid-August and has not been heard from since.

Jordan McGrath had previously travelled to the city in June, but returned home to Ireland after less than a week.

“That time, he only stayed a few days. He spent a night with the homeless community, and three nights in hotels. He didn’t say too much about it, just that he really liked the New York people but after his fourth night, he called to say he was coming home. Then, two months later, he was off to New York again,” McGrath said.

The last transaction on her son’s bank card was made at the 101 Hotel in Manhattan’s Bowery district in August.

“He spent $350 for a one-night stay on August 13th, but there’s been no action on his bank cards since then. So we’re very worried that he may have become homeless,” she said.

Jordan’s father Brian, his siblings Michael and Chelsea, and several aunts and uncles have been trying to contact him since and are seeking information from anyone who might know where he is.

“The thing is, to go to America, he’d have had to book a return flight, but we can’t find out what date he was supposed to have come back,” McGrath said.

“We spoke to the NYPD as well, and they’ve checked hospitals and mortuaries, but he never showed up there, thank God.”

Jordan is described as being about 5ft 7in tall, of slight build, with light brown, shoulder-length hair and a beard. He has blue eyes and a piercing at the back of his neck.

Anyone with information about Jordan McGrath’s whereabouts is asked to contact the NYPD’s 5th Precinct on (+1 212) 334-0711 or the Consulate General of Ireland (New York) at (+1 212) 319 2555.