Club football finals: Clonduff end 16-year wait in Down, Portarlington reign again in Laois

Clonduff celebrate with the Frank O'Hare Cup after their win over Burren in the Down senior football final. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

On a day filled with club drama, Clonduff ended a 26-year wait for a Down senior football title with a 1-14 to 1-10 victory over neighbours Burren at Páirc Esler in the first Mourne final not to feature Kilcoo since 2011.

Charlie Carr’s early goal helped the Hilltown side establish a 1-6 to 0-4 half-time lead, while Man of the Match Eamon Brown contributed 0-7, including three two-point frees.

Burren, who dethroned Kilcoo in the semi-final, rallied with a Niall Toner goal after 40 minutes, but Clonduff held firm to secure a famous triumph.

In Longford, Clonguish claimed their first county title since 2009 with a comprehensive 14-point victory over reigning champions Killoe at Pearse Park.

Killoe made a flying start, with Gavin Farrelly netting inside two minutes, but Clonguish recovered to lead 0-10 to 1-2 at half-time. Michael Flynn was outstanding, finishing with 1-9, including two two-pointers and a late goal, while James Hagan contributed 0-5 as Dominic Corrigan’s side secured their 13th senior title in emphatic fashion.

Meanwhile, Portarlington’s dominance in Laois continued as they defeated Courtwood by 1-19 to 0-8. The sides were level at 0-5 apiece at half-time and Courtwood led by a point after 40 minutes but failed to score thereafter. Colm Murphy was to the fore, with his 43rd-minute goal breaking Courtwood’s resistance as part of his 1-5 haul.

Portarlington dominated to the finish, Rioghan Murphy and Ronan Coffey landing two-pointers as they powered to another title.

Next door in Offaly, Tullamore claimed the Dowling Cup for the fourth successive year with a 2-16 to 1-13 win over Ferbane.

A Harry Plunkett goal on 24 minutes helped his side to a 1-6 to 0-6 advantage, but a Leon Fox point and a two-pointer from Patrick Clancy helped level the sides for the break.

Cian Johnson found the net to move Ferbane three ahead on the restart, but a 40th-minute goal from Declan Hogan ignited the champions and they pushed on to win by six.

In the Leitrim decider, an injury-time goal from Ballinamore’s Tom Prior snatched a draw against Fenagh. The Sean O’Heslins lost the final in a penalty shoot-out after a replay in 2024 and fell at the last fence in 2025, but when Luke Murphy put them two up with six minutes to go, their chances this time were looking good.

However, five points unanswered for Fenagh, in search of a first title since 1932, saw them lead by three before Prior’s goal forced a draw. Ballinamore had led 0-8 to 1-4 at half-time, Ryan O’Rourke having netted a penalty for Fenagh in the seventh minute.

Meanwhile, St Mary’s earned a first Sligo title in 11 years after they dethroned Shamrock Gaels 1-12 to 1-10 at Markievicz Park.

An early goal from Robert O’Kelly Lynch got St Mary’s off to a great start, and further scores from Nathan Rooney, Eli Rooney, Fionn O’Hehir and Kyle Cawley helped the Sligo Town team to a 1-9 to 0-4 lead five minutes into the second half.

But a 50th-minute Patrick Kenny goal sparked a revival for the Gaels and they cut the gap to the minimum by the hour mark, with Nathan Rooney’s injury-time free steering the ship home for St Mary’s.

The Westmeath title went to the Downs for a 12th occasion after they defeated St Loman’s by 1-18 to 0-20 in a high-quality decider.

A goal in first-half injury time from Niall Mitchell, who finished with 1-6, helped the Downs to a 1-10 to 0-10 half-time lead, with Luke Loughlin also chipping in with 0-5 in the opening period.

John Heslin kicked 0-12 for St Loman’s, including four two-point frees, but the strong start for the Downs laid the foundation for their title retention.

And there was another famine ended in Wicklow as An Tóchar claimed their first senior title since 1995 with an emphatic 0-21 to 1-7 win over Blessington. The sides were level, 1-6 to 0-9, at half-time, with Patrick O’Connor landing an early goal for Blessington, but Tóchar dominated after the break.

Conor Fee was outstanding, finishing with 0-10, as the Roundwood men pulled clear. Remarkably, every score in the final came from play.

Weekend club football final results

Down SFC final: Clonduff 1-14 Burren 1-10

Laois SFC final: Portarlington 1-19 Courtwood 0-8

Leitrim SFC final: Ballinamore Seán O’Heslins 1-14 Fenagh St Caillins 2-11

Longford SFC final: Clonguish 1-20 Killoe Young Emmets 1-6

Offaly SFC final: Tullamore 2-16 Ferbane 1-13

Sligo SFC final: St Mary’s 1-12 Shamrock Gaels 1-10

Westmeath SFC final: The Downs 1-18 St Loman’s Mullingar 0-20

Wicklow SFC final: An Tóchar 0-21 Blessington 1-7