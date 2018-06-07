CPA to have a say in Croke Park’s fixture plan for 2019

The invitation followed a meeting with GAA director general Tom Ryan
The Club Players Association will have an input into Croke Park’s master fixture plan for 2019. Photo: Inpho

The Club Players Association will have an input into Croke Park’s master fixture plan for 2019.

According to an update from the CPA, the invitation followed a meeting with GAA director general Tom Ryan, who met with two members of the club body’s executive, chair Micheál Briody and fixtures co-ordinator Liam Griffin.

The Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) is to begin work on its schedules for next year and the CPA will present their ideas as part of that process.

The CPA also met GAA president John Horan and asked him to convene a National Fixtures Forum later this year.

“By inviting all the relevant stakeholders to decide together the best way forward, this forum would be a catalyst for significant and sustainable change,” according to the statement.

“We believe that slow and incremental change to the fixtures crisis will not deliver the proper fixtures plan that players deserve, and are starting to demand.”

