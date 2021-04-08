All-Ireland finals set for last two weekends in August

Intercounty season will get underway on May 8th with the Allianz Hurling League

Dublin will look to make it seven All-Irelands in a row. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The All-Ireland senior hurling championship final will take place on the weekend of August 21st and 22nd with the senior football final the following weekend – August 28th and 29th. Like last year the provincial championships will be straight knockout with no qualifiers and without London or New York involved.

The GAA confirmed the schedule for the 2021 intercounty season on Thursday with the Allianz Leagues getting underway on May 8th, three weeks after the permitted return to intercounty training. No Division 1 hurling final has been scheduled - there will be either joint winners for 2021, or if the teams that win Division 1A and Division 1B meet in the championship, this will double as a league final.

Divisions 1A, 1B and 2 of the hurling league will get the season underway with the Allianz Football League and Division 3 of the hurling league commencing a week later on May 15th.

The league season will finish on the weekend of June 19th and 20th with the football finals before the provincial football and hurling championships begin a week later on June 26th.

The Leinster and Munster hurling championship finals will take place on the weekend of July 17th and 18th with the Munster and Connacht football finals the following weekend (July 24th and 25th) and the Ulster and Leinster football finals a week after that on July 31st and August 1st along with the All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals.

On August 7th and 8th the hurling semi-finals will be played with the football semi-finals a week later (August 14th and 15th) followed by both All-Ireland senior finals over the next two weekends.

The club championships will then begin on the first weekend in September and run over the rest of the year and into 2022 with the All-Ireland senior club championship finals taking place on February 12th and 13th.

Full schedule details to follow...

