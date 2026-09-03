Pádraic Joyce steps down as Galway football manager

Pádraic Joyce has stepped down as Galway senior football manager after seven seasons in charge of the Tribesmen.

Galway GAA confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday evening, thanking Joyce and his management team for their “leadership, dedication, (and) commitment”.

A two-time All-Ireland winner with Galway as a player, Joyce was appointed manager in October 2019, taking over from his former intercounty team-mate Kevin Walsh.

The Killererin clubman led the county to four consecutive Connacht titles (2022-2025) and two All-Ireland finals. In the 2022 decider, Galway’s first appearance in the All-Ireland final in 21 years, they were defeated by Kerry. They returned to the final again in 2024, when Armagh secured their second title.

On his decision to step down, Joyce said: “It has been a privilege and an honour to manage my county after wearing the maroon and white for so many years.”

He thanked the county’s supporters, county board and “all the management/backroom team members who soldiered with me on this journey”.

Of his players, Joyce added: “It was a privilege to train you and watch you develop on and off the field. Behind every player and management/backroom team member are families who sacrifice more than most, so thank you to all of them and the people close to all of us who supported us along the way.”

He concluded: “I look forward to supporting the players from the stand in the coming seasons and I wish the new management team every success. Gaillimh Abú.”

🔉Galway Senior Football Management Update



Galway GAA can confirm that Pádraic Joyce is stepping down as the Galway Senior Football Manager after seven years in charge.



Appointed to the role in October 2019 ahead of the 2020 season, the Killererin clubman has given stellar… pic.twitter.com/8oXpdalu7t — Galway GAA Official (@Galway_GAA) September 3, 2026

Galway GAA chairperson Paul Bellew thanked Joyce and his management team for their “outstanding service to the Galway Senior Football team over the past seven years”.

“Pádraic brought Galway back to the biggest stage of all on a consistent basis and gave our supporters many wonderful days,” said Bellew.

He added: “On a personal level, I cannot speak highly enough of Padraic’s engagement, forthright style, and unwavering commitment to doing what was best for his players and for Galway football.

“He was exceptional to deal with throughout his tenure, and the respect in which he is held by players, supporters, opponents, and everyone connected with the game speaks volumes about the person and leader he is.

“Pádraic is a winner, and the standards, drive, and elite mentality he brought to the role have set a benchmark for Galway football into the future. We wish Pádraic, his management team, and their families every success in the years ahead, and we hope to see them continue to contribute to Galway football in the future.”

The statement added that a process to appoint Joyce’s replacement will be “put in place shortly”.