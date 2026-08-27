Gabriel Bannigan steps down as Monaghan manager

Gabriel Bannigan took over as Monaghan manager after the 2024 season. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Gabriel Bannigan has stepped down as manager of the Monaghan senior footballers.

The Aughnamullen clubman was appointed in September 2024, succeeding Vinny Corey, having spent two seasons as a selector with the team.

Monaghan GAA confirmed Bannigan’s departure from the role in a statement shared on Thursday night.

“Monaghan GAA wishes to confirm that Gabriel Bannigan has stepped down from his position as manager of the Monaghan Senior Football team,” the statement read.

“Gabriel has given four years of dedicated service to Monaghan GAA, two years with Vinny Corey before taking over as manager for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.”

In his first season at the helm, Monaghan won Division 2 of the National League but had a difficult provincial campaign, beaten in the quarter-finals by eventual champions Donegal. In the All-Ireland series, they topped their group to progress to the last eight, where their campaign was again ended by Donegal.

This season saw Monaghan relegated from Division 1, but Bannigan’s side were much-improved come the championship, taking Armagh to extra-time in the Ulster final before ultimately losing out 2-28 to 0-25.

They successfully navigated the new All-Ireland series format despite an opening defeat to Mayo, with wins over Roscommon and Westmeath seeing them through to the quarter-finals, where their summer was ended by Louth.

Bannigan said he was “very disappointed” to announce his departure, describing his time with the squad as an “absolute privilege”.

“On taking the role, I promised to mould a Monaghan team that would reflect the value I grew up with in Monaghan GAA – honesty, humility, hard work and never-say-die spirit,” he said. “I think it is fair to say this Monaghan team has delivered on that promise and the culture created provides a very strong platform to build on in the months and years ahead.”

Explaining the reasoning behind his decision to step down, Bannigan admitted he “did not want to walk away from this project that I have put so much into”.

“Over the last number of weeks, I worked hard on my plans for 2027, to build on the excellent foundations now in place, including strengthening my backroom team, as I was mandated to do.

“During this period, I have come to realise that the goalposts have moved and the conditions are not right for me to continue, and therefore I believe a new management team and fresh voices are now requires to take Monaghan football forward.”

Bannigan wished his successor “and everyone involved with Monaghan GAA the very best of luck in 2027 and beyond”.

Monaghan GAA thanked Bannigan for his “outstanding commitment, leadership and dedication throughout his four years with the team”, adding: “His passion for Monaghan football and his commitment to the players were evident at all times and he carried out his role with great pride, professionalism and integrity.”