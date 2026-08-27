Soccer

Uefa to bring criminal complaint against Gianni Infantino over failed World Cup sale plan

European football body seeking claims of ‘criminal mismanagement’ against Fifa president in Switzerland

Fifa president Gianni Infantino. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA
Fifa president Gianni Infantino. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA
Nick Ames
Thu Aug 27 2026 - 15:311 MIN READ

Uefa is preparing to make a criminal complaint against Gianni Infantino for alleged “criminal mismanagement” in connection with his failed Fifa Forward Enterprise plan and has applied for the release of documents related to its conception.

In an explosive escalation of the war engulfing football’s governing bodies, Uefa has made separate applications in the United States for information, including from Fifa.

The request explains Uefa and other interested parties are “preparing to bring criminal claims in Switzerland against Infantino and possible other Fifa officials and advisers for criminal mismanagement under Article 158 of the Swiss Criminal Code”.

Uefa has used a “section 1782” order in seeking release of the relevant documents.

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Such a request lets an interested party in a foreign legal proceeding ask for discovery of information from an entity based in the United States.

Fifa was contacted for comment. – Guardian

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