Down shade win over Fermanagh to reach Tailteann Cup decider

Tailteann Cup semi-final: Down 2-19 (2-2-15) Fermanagh 1-21 (1-3-15)

Fermanagh never actually led in this Tailteann Cup semi-final, but how they held their heads in their hands after failing to win it.

That was how tight this thrilling encounter was, with Ryan McEvoy registering what proved to be the winning point for Down in the 67th minute.

Leading by 10 points at one stage late in the first half, the 2024 champions looked set for a comfortable passage through to their third final in four seasons.

Eamon Brown and Pat Havern provided the first-half goals, going on to amass 2-6 between them, but Down couldn’t push on for the big win that many expected and found themselves back on level terms with an Ultan Kelm-inspired Fermanagh rally late in the second half.

Fermanagh threw everything they had at it after the break, and two two-pointers from Kelm, along with one from Conor Love, left the underdogs within touching distance of improving on last year’s semi-final loss.

But McEvoy’s 67th-minute score for a wasteful Down ultimately separated the sides and Fermanagh were left wincing when substitute Declan McCusker’s 70th-minute attempt at an equaliser dragged wide at the Davin End.

Fermanagh's Garvan Jones attempts a shot at goal. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Down had started brightly, as goalkeeper Ronan Burns nailed a two-point free with just 45 seconds on the clock before Brown grabbed their opening goal in the fourth minute and Miceál Rooney capitalised on a turnover in the Fermanagh defence to race away and make it 1-3 to no score shortly after.

Already it was looking ominous for Fermanagh who, in their sixth championship game of the summer, were playing outside of Enniskillen for the first time.

Declan Bonner’s side didn’t take long to get it going though, and impressively had cut the deficit to just a single point by the 13th minute, 1-4 to 1-3.

Mattie McDermott capped a brilliant maiden campaign for Fermanagh with a well-taken Croke Park goal on eight minutes.

It was a brief reprieve for the Erne County as Down hit the gas again and motored 1-10 to 1-04 clear, Murdock and Havern both nailing two-pointers.

Havern’s 30th-minute goal was a big moment, extending the Mourne’s lead to 10 points, and they were good value for their 2-13 to 1-9 interval lead.

The second half was a belter, and as Fermanagh improved, reeling Down in with three two-pointers, as Conor Laverty’s side started racking up the wides – totalling seven in the second-half – and two wasted goal chances.

Down ultimately got away with it, twice finding themselves on level terms late on before McEvoy nudged them ahead for the finish.

DOWN: R Burns (0-1-0, 1tpf); P Fegan, R McEvoy (0-0-1), P Laverty; C Rogers (0-0-2), P McCarthy, S Annett; O Murdock (0-0-1), D Guinness (0-0-1); M Rooney (0-0-2), A Crimmins, R Magill; E Brown (1-0-2), C Doherty (0-0-1), P Havern (1-1-2, 1f). Subs: R McCormack (0-0-1) for Crimmins (18 mins), C Mooney (0-0-2) for Magill (47), R Carr for McCarthy (55), J McGeough for Rogers (58).

FERMANAGH: S McNally; J Cassidy, O Smyth, Shane McGullion; U Kelm (0-2-1), R McCaffrey (0-0-2), J Largo Ellis (0-0-1); C McGee, Stephen McGullion; D McGurn (0-0-2), C O’Hanlon (0-0-1), J McDade; C Love (0-1-2, 1f) G Jones (0-0-1f), M McDermott (1-0-3, 2f). Subs: C Corrigan (0-0-2) for Jones (ht), A Kelm for O’Hanlon (44 mins), S Cassidy for McGee (46), O Kelm for McDade (58-ft, blood), D McCusker for Largo Ellis (63), C O’Brien for Love (66).

Referee: F Kelly (Longford).