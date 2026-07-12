Kerry v Dublin preview: Champions to get the job done against liberated challengers

All-Ireland SFC semi-final: Kerry v Dublin, Croke Park, Sunday, 4pm – Live on RTÉ2 & BBC Two

The wheel turns and Kerry manager Jack O’Connor is back in more comfortable territory with a dominant team, favourites to retain the All-Ireland. He is up against his fourth Dublin manager in Ger Brennan, having beaten each of the previous three, even though both Pat Gilroy and Dessie Farrell had their revenge on the biggest stage.

For O’Connor, there is a particular history to be made, as a Kerry win at the end of the month would make him the first Kerry manager in 40 years – since Mick O’Dwyer’s treble in 1986 – to put two All-Irelands back-to-back.

Like all of this weekend’s semi-finalists, these teams are on an upward curve after harrowing defeats.

The difference is that Dublin’s rise from the ashes of conceding four goals to Louth a mere six weeks appears predicated on Brennan’s return to the sideline from a controversial suspension and serious retrenchment by senior players.

Kerry’s rebound from the defeat to Donegal has been more conventional. They were reduced to 14 against a team that is notoriously difficult to dispossess at the best of times and some of their best players were yet to return from injury.

Just as he did last year, O’Connor is supervising a restoration of his full armoury at precisely the right time – to the extent that the likes of Tom O’Sullivan and Seán O’Shea may be used off the bench, depending on how he assesses their readiness.

Sean O’Shea may start on the bench for Kerry against Dublin on Sunday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Dublin’s CV since the Louth chastisement has been impressive. Donegal and Galway were two of the top-four favourites for this championship – Kerry took care of the fourth, Armagh – and were expected to beat the Dubs. They didn’t.

Dublin’s attack fields five of the starting six forwards who beat Kerry in the final three years ago. The problem is that the departed Paul Mannion was their best attacker that day. Another All Star, defender Eoin Murchan is named on the standby list, but despite a swifter than expected recovery, is unlikely to feature.

Kerry’s run through Armagh and Tyrone has featured sensational restart figures from Shane Murphy, winning 70 and 84 per cent of their own kick-outs in those games respectively, and with rising scoring efficiencies of 63 and 85 per cent.

The irony is that Shane Ryan’s absence through injury was seen earlier in the season as a potential vulnerability for the champions but he has turned those reservations on their head.

Their opponents’ return in their quarter-final was also impressive, retaining 78 per cent of their kick-outs and just over half of Galway’s – despite the Westerners’ physically formidable middle third.

Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne is Dublin's big man in the middle. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne is Dublin’s aerial go-to centrefielder, but Brian Howard’s form has also undergone an uptick. They will hope to be compete with Mark O’Shea and Seán O’Brien, even if the complementary presence of Joe O’Connor and namesake Diarmuid makes domination unlikely.

Paul O’Brien’s analysis on these pages identified 13 recipients of the Kerry kickout, but Dublin aren’t a million miles off that variety with 11.

The primary question for all Kerry’s opponent is, given their success at winning primary possession, what can you do about their attack? Dublin are hindered in the absence of Murchan and quite possibly Seán MacMahon, who was injured the last day.

Who takes Clifford? Who takes the other Clifford? David has been close to unmarkable up to now, so who Ger Brennan puts on Paudie, as a main supplier to his brother, is important. Donegal’s Finbarr Roarty remains the gold standard in that role. Could Lee Gannon be assigned to emulate him?

Con O’Callaghan is the leading Dublin attacker but, overall, the team’s conversion rate isn’t on a level with Kerry’s.

One thing going for Dublin is how the atmosphere around the team has changed during the course of their wins over Donegal and Galway. Croke Park will be full on Sunday for what is a free hit given the team’s previous travails.

That sense of abandon can liberate teams. Kerry kept their noses in front of a serious Tyrone challenge, helped by a couple of odd officiating decisions. They probably won’t need those here, even if Dublin arrive with more force than expected.

Verdict: Kerry