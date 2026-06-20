Clare prove too much for Dublin to handle in Thurles

All-Ireland SHC quarter-final: Clare 0-29 Dublin 0-16

For the second time in a matter of weeks, Clare have resuscitated their season in Thurles. The pattern of boom and bust performances that has defined their championship so far continued on a balmy night when ultimately they had too much of everything for Dublin.

The game ended on a troubling note when Clare substitute David Reidy had to be stretchered from the field after he was floored by a shoulder to the head. Reidy was treated on the pitch for the guts of 10 minutes and was later taken to hospital. Brendan Kenny was shown a straight red card for the challenge.

Only about four minutes of normal time remained when the incident occurred, and by then Clare were 10 points ahead. When play resumed everybody went through the motions but nobody had much stomach for it.

For Dublin, it was a numbing end to a season that, until a fortnight ago, had promised so much. Having been blitzed in the Leinster final, they came with a defensive set-up that kept them in the game for 40 minutes. But when Clare surged in the third quarter, Dublin didn’t have a response. In the last half an hour, Dublin scored just three points.

Clare were clearly revived by the four-week break since their hammering at the hands of Cork, and at times they played with terrific fluency. Shane O’Donnell had his best game of the year, Seán Rynne returned to the electric form he had shown against Tipperary, and Mark Rodgers looked sharp on his return from injury, especially in the first half.

Clare's Shane O'Donnell in action against Dublin's Paddy Smyth. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

But it is hard to tell what Clare achieved here. Dublin’s attack was under-resourced and yet they forced seven saves from Éibhear Quilligan, who was RTÉ’s player of the match. Brian Lohan’s also suffered a prolong period of faintness either side of half-time when Dublin scored seven times without reply, and from a position of utter dominance Clare’s lead was reduced to a point. They emerged from the fog soon afterwards.

Apart from the stricken Reidy, Clare also suffered injuries to Conor Cleary and David McInerney, both of whom also went to hospital, according to Lohan after the game. Clare’s defence has been rocky all season and they will need everyone at Croke Park in a fortnight.

For Dublin, it was a familiar story. They coughed up 4-15 on turnovers in the Leinster final; here it was 0-18. They often lined up with four in their full-back line for puck-outs and gambled on working the ball out. The problem they faced was finding a safe house for possession in the Clare half.

Conal Ó Riain and Ronan Hayes worked hard on the inside line, and, in the second quarter especially, they made enough ball stick to drag Dublin back into the game, but ultimately the goals they desperately needed didn’t come.

Clare made a blistering start, and for the first 20 minutes they came at Dublin in waves. Rodgers slotted in at centre forward, Duggan went to the edge of the square, and O’Donnell had a roaming role behind the half-forwards. Everything was in rhythm. Clare moved the ball with devastating clarity, and by the 26th minute they were 0-14 to 0-6 in front.

Dublin's Ronan Hayes and Clare's Darragh Lohan. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Then, out of the blue, the game swung. Dublin were happy to offer Clare both of their corner backs for short puck-outs, but Clare increasingly went long with their restarts and Dublin cleaned up under the dropping ball. Donal Burke stormed into the game in the middle third and Dublin forced a succession of frees.

By half-time, Clare’s lead had been reduced to three points, 0-14 to 0-11, and Dublin started the second half as they had finished the first, rattling off two points in quick succession.

Clare’s response, though, was measured and emphatic. In an 11-minute spell they outscored Dublin 0-8 to 0-1, and any suggestion of a second Dublin surge was quelled.

Instead of minding appearances on the scoreboard, Dublin repeatedly tried to engineer goals in the final quarter. Some of them were half-chances and, in any case, Quilligan was equal to everything.

Clare have two weeks to ready themselves for Limerick in an All-Ireland semi-final. From now on, there is no future in the boom and bust cycle.

Clare 0-29 Dublin 0-16

CLARE: E Quilligan, A Hogan, C Cleary, D Lohan, D Ryan, D McInerney, N O’Farrell, S Rynne (0-5), R Taylor, C Malone (0-1), T Kelly (0-7, 3f), P Duggan, (0-3, 1sl), S Meehan (0-2), M Rodgers (0-5f), S O’Donnell (0-2). Subs: C Leen for Cleary (35 mins, inj), I Galvin for Rodgers (53), D Stritch (0-1) for Malone (54), C Galvin for O’Farrell (60), D Reidy for Taylor, J Conlon for McInerney (both 65), D Fitzgerald (0-1) for Reidy (70+7).

DUBLIN: E Gibbons, C McHugh, P Smyth, J Bellew, E O’Donnell, P Doyle, C Burke, B Hayes, C Groake (0-1), D Burke (0-12, 9f), C Crummey, S Currie (0-1), R Hayes (0-1), C Ó Riain (0-1), F Whitley. Subs: J Hetherton for O’Donnell (45 mins), C Donohoe for Groake (54), C O’Sullivan for Currie (58), B Kenny for Whitely (62), D Ó Dúlaing for R Hayes (65).

Referee: J Owens (Wexford).