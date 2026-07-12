Five-goal London finally come good to claim All-Ireland junior football title

London captain Noel Maher lifts the cup after their win over USA. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

All-Ireland Junior Football Final: London 5-12 (5-2-8) USA 0-17 (0-0-17)

Goals galore for London at Croke Park and, finally, the All-Ireland Junior Football title this group have craved.

After narrow defeats to New York in 2024 and 2025 deciders, Paul Coggins’ crew returned with fresh motivation and duly delivered, capturing a seventh title for London in the grade.

Having exacted revenge on New York on Friday evening in Abbotstown, beating the holders after extra time, they led this final pretty much from pillar to post.

Shaun McCready scored 2-2 while Conor Redican, Alfie McNulty and substitute Niall McGivney all added goals.

Luke Morahan celebrates London’s fifth goal. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

There was a period of concern midway through the first half when USA – made up of players from Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco and Boston – reeled off seven unanswered points, cancelling out London’s early 1-4 to level the game.

But when McCready cracked in his first goal just before half-time, leaving London 2-5 to 0-8 ahead, they never looked back.

Captain Noel Maher scored a monster pair of two-pointer frees in the third quarter, and McCready’s second goal in the 47th minute put eight points between the sides.

But USA didn’t wilt, hitting bursts of three and four points.

However, London’s cushion proved vital, and late goals from McGivney and McNulty glossed the scoreline.

LONDON: C Doyle (0-0-1f); J Lavelle, J Power, R McCready; E McGivney, C Redican (1-0-2, 1f), D Byrne; C Redmond, N Maher (0-2-0, 2tpf); T Gallagher (0-0-1), L Morahan, M Joyce; S Gaynor (0-0-1), S McCready (2-0-2), A McNulty (1-0-1). Subs: J Murphy for Byrne (26 mins), M Tierney for Gallagher (ht), S Hickey for Gaynor (43), C Morris for Redmond (48), N McGivney (1-0-0) for Joyce (57).

USA: B Bowler; S Gavin, O Sheehan, C Coyle; O Ward, J Lynch, R Orford (0-0-3); E Morrissey, M Dunphy; C Sheehan, B McDaid, D Murtagh (0-0-2, 1f); D Kelly (0-0-1), E Gormley (0-0-5, 1f), M Moylan (0-0-4, 3f). Subs: M Murphy for Sheehan (21 mins), M Kerr (0-0-2f) for Dunphy (41), L Lenke for Moylan (45), T Kelly for Ward (48), S Ward for Kelly (53).

Referee: K Eannetta (Tyrone).