Two dead in separate single-vehicle crashes in early hours of Sunday morning

Two men died in separate road traffic incidents in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Photo Agency

Two men have died in separate single-vehicle crashes in the early hours of Sunday.

A man in his 20s was fatally injured when the car he was driving struck a tree on the N21 at Cummeen, Adare, Co Limerick. The incident took place at around 2.40am.

His body was taken from the scene to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, where a postmortem will take place.

Two male passengers in the car were taken to University Hospital Limerick. One, who is in his 20s, remains in a critical condition, while the other, an adult teenager, has non-life-threatening injuries.

The road remained closed on Sunday morning for a technical examination by An Garda Síochána, and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for road users who were in the area between 2.15am and 2.45am, and who may have camera or dash cam footage of the crash, to make it available to investigators at Henry Street Garda station.

Separately, a man in his 50s died after his car crashed into a premises in Athboy, Co Meath.

The incident took place at around 2am on Sunday on Connaught Street.

The body of the man, who was the sole occupant of the car, has been taken to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan, for postmortem.

The road remains closed for examination and diversions are in place.

An Garda Síochána has appealed for witnesses who were in the area at the time of the crash to come forward. Gardaí at Kells Garda station are investigating.