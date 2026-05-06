Kildare dethrone Louth to claim Leinster under-20 title

Kildare's Ronan Kelly in action against Louth's Padric Tinnelly during the Leinster under-20 final at Parnell Park. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Leinster Under-20 Football Final: Kildare 0-23 (0-3-17) Louth 1-18 (1-4-10)

Ronan Kelly provided the inspiration with seven points as Kildare came from behind late on to claim the Leinster Under-20 Football title.

Just months after helping Athy to a senior county title, the corner forward again delivered as the Lilywhites claimed a 14th provincial crown.

Kelly was relatively quiet in last Wednesday’s semi-final win over Meath but came alive when it truly counted, scoring two late points at Parnell Park.

Niall Cronin’s crew reeled off the game’s last four scores to strip holders Louth of the title.

Kelly and clubmate Colm Moran both impressed, while there were also cameos from Ruaidhrí Lawlor, Jimmy Lynch and joint-captain Ben Ryan.

Kildare edged the first 10 minutes or so and led 0-4 to 0-2 when a huge turning point arrived.

Ryan, son of former senior manager Glenn, cut through the Louth defence but was shouldered to the ground just before he pulled the trigger.

Referee Seamus Farrelly dodges a shot from Louth's Adam Gillespie. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Kildare fans cried foul but Louth took full advantage by racing down the pitch and netting through Adam Gillespie to go a point up.

That lit Louth’s touchpaper as they surged 1-7 to 0-5 ahead after 24 minutes, Gillespie and goalkeeper Tiarnan Markey adding two-pointers.

But Louth’s purple patch was halted by a resurgent Kildare, who reeled off three two-pointers in a row, two from Lawlor, to lead 0-12 to 1-8 at half-time.

The second-half followed that same tune as a glorious back-and-forth saw the sides level on eight occasions after the break.

Louth hoped they’d broken the back of Kildare’s challenge when Tadhg McDonnell’s two-pointer put them 1-18 to 0-19 ahead, but the Lilywhites dug deep in the closing minutes with four unanswered points to claim the win.

Kildare will be back in action next Wednesday when they face holders Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final.

KILDARE: C Carroll; F Dowling, S Gallagher, B Ryan; L Kelly, C McDevitt, C Keaveny (0-0-2); E Boyle, D Colbert; E Cowzer (0-0-2), R Lawlor (0-2-1), L Kenny (0-0-1); J Lynch (0-0-4, 2f), C Moran (0-0-2), R Kelly (0-1-5, 1tpf, 1f). Subs: H Redmond for Kenny (39 mins); R Murray for McKevitt (53); H Martin for Cowzer (57).

LOUTH: T Markey (0-2-1, 2tpf, 1′45); P Tinnelly, C McKeown, D Craven; K Martin (0-0-1), M Reid, T Devaney; C Hackett, S Lennon (0-0-3); C McGinty, C MacCríosta, P Grimes Murphy (0-0-2); A Gillespie (1-1-2), S Flynn, T McDonnell (0-1-1, 1f). Subs: A O’Reilly for Hackett (43 mins).

Referee: S Farrelly (Dublin).