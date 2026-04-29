Goal rush sees Tyrone retain Ulster under-20 title over Monaghan

Monaghan's Martin Quinn intercepts the ball from Tyrone's Shea McDermott during the Ulster Under-20 Football Final at the Athletic Grounds. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Ulster Under-20 Football Final: Tyrone 4-19 (4-0-19) Monaghan 0-22 (0-5-12)

Tyrone retained their Ulster under-20 football title with a nine-point win over Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds on Wednesday evening and remain on course for a third successive All-Ireland title.

They stunned the challengers with a first-half goal rush to establish a comfortable lead, and resisted a series of flourishes after the break to pick off crucial scores.

Monaghan dominated possession in the opening 10 minutes, with Tom Doherty hitting two points and a two-pointer as Max Maguire and Max McGinnity were also on target to help with their early lead.

But suddenly the holders sprang to life, having managed just a single point from Turlough Muldoon during those difficult opening stages.

Brian Gallagher’s assist sent Shea McDermott through to smash home a 13th-minute goal, and it was Aodhan Quinn, a minor All-Ireland winner last year, who brought the sides level.

Matthew Carolan’s two-pointer had Monaghan back in front, but the Red Hands dominated their opponents’ kickout to attack in wages.

Tyrone's Conor Devlin takes a shot on goal. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Captain Conor Devlin fired in a second goal on 17 minutes, and a couple of points from 2025 Minor Footballer of the Year Peter Colton had them four ahead.

The Farney defence was unable to cope with the movement of the Tyrone attack, conceding a third goal to Quinn with three minutes to the break, before Adrian McGurren’s third point gave the champions commanding 3-11 to 0-11 interval lead.

Monaghan came out for the second half with renewed energy, cutting back the deficit through Martin Quinn, Conor Jones, sub Killian Kierans and a Max Maguire two-pointer.

Now it was the turn of the Tyrone defence to feel the heat, but they broke away for McDermott and Conall Sheehy to hit the target and keep a hungry opponent at arms length.

Trailing by six moving into the closing 10 minutes, Monaghan needed another burst of energy, and it came when Max Maguire sent his second two-pointer of the evening sailing between the posts before brining his side to within three.

Conor Jones and substitute Tommy Mallen helped turn the midfield battle in their favour, and Kierans slotted over a gem, but the inspirational Devlin continued to maraud through the heart of a nervous Farney defence.

Tyrone killed the game off with a fourth goal from substitute Darragh Donaghy on the hour, leaving no way back for the challengers.

TYRONE: O Watson; S Broderick, L Neeson, M McNamee; A Quinn (1-0-2), C Devlin (1-0-2), B Gallagher; E Donaghy, C O’Neill; C Sheehy (0-0-2), L Hughes, T Muldoon (0-0-1); A McGurren (0-0-4), P Colton (0-0-4), S McDermott (1-0-2). Subs: D Donaghy (1-0-1) for Muldoon (49 mins), D Devlin (0-0-1) for McGurren (55), R O’Sullivan for Hughes (60), A Colton for Quinn, L Lawn for Colton (both 62).

MONAGHAN: J Mooney; A Stuart, C Clerkin, M Quinn (0-0-1); M McCaffrey, D Connolly, J McCrystal; S O’Connor, M Carolan (0-1-1), C Murphy, T Doherty (0-2-2), C Jones (0-0-1); M McGinnity (0-0-1f), M Finn; M Maguire (0-2-2). Subs: T Mallen (0-0-1) for McCrystal, K Kierans (0-0-3, 1f) for McGinnity, S Carolan for Quinn (all 37 mins), J Wright for Murphy (46), S Óg McElwain for Jones (56).

Referee: M Dorrian (Donegal).