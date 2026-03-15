Beth Carton propels Waterford to first Division 1A camogie final

Waterford will contest their first National Camogie League Division 1A final on April 12th after Beth Carton’s two goals, one from a penalty, helped them edge past Kilkenny in a tense local derby at Azzurri Walsh Park today.

Niamh Rockett also chipped in with five points, including the first three that were crucial to the Suirsiders getting out to a dream start.

Playing into a fresh breeze, the Déise were 0-3 to 0-1 ahead when Róisín Kirwan’s interception and Alannah O’Sullivan’s delightfully weighted pass combined to set up Carton on the 15-minute mark. The Waterford talisman still had work to do but she powered past two tacklers and finished off her left for a crucial goal.

Seven of the next 10 points either side of half-time went Kilkenny’s way with Aoife Prendergast frees the source for six of them. The Dicksboro sharpshooter carried a disproportionate amount of the scoring load for the Cats however, shooting 0-12 (11 frees) over the hour.

Waterford didn’t get as many points from dead balls but did get the game’s vital score from a Carton penalty. The full forward hammered the sliotar the top corner after being fouled just when the Cats were gathering momentum.

Who will join Michael Boland’s squad in the final is still wide open, with Galway, Kilkenny, Cork and Tipperary all still in the mix. The two Munster counties met at Páirc Uí Rinn and played out a 2-8 to 1-11 draw, Clodagh McIntyre ensuring a share of the spoils with a late point on the run for the Premiers.

At Cushendun, Carrie Dolan and Aoibheann Barry struck late point to gave Galway a second consecutive win, this time against intermediate outfit, Antrim.

Tipp and Cork are one point ahead of Antrim in advance of their clashes with Waterford and Galway, but can also climb into second. Kilkenny and Galway have an edge on six points, but they too need to pick up wins, meaning a thrilling final day is in store next Saturday.

In Division 1B, it’s all that much more clearcut. Clare are into the decider after overcoming the concession of an early goal to beat Down by 3-18 to 1-8 at Zimmer Biomet Cusack Park.

Limerick’s trip to Dublin next Saturday will determine who joins the Bannerwomen, after both sides were comfortable home winners. Dublin have home advantage but a draw will do Limerick, leaving it on a knife edge.

RESULTS

Division 1A

Waterford 2-10 Kilkenny 0-14

Cork 2-8 Tipperary 1-11

Antrim 1-11 Galway 1-13

Division 1B

Limerick 3-13 Wexford 1-11

Dublin 2-16 Offaly 0-9

Clare 3-18 Down 1-9

Division 3A

Kildare 0-8 Roscommon 1-9