Hurling previews: Cork have bit between their teeth for visit of Tipperary

Saturday

Division 1A

Cork v Tipperary, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30 [Live RTÉ 2] – The counties approach this divisional blockbuster from the opposite direction to last year when Tipp needed to expiate an embarrassing championship defeat. Which they did. Cork’s All-Ireland meltdown was far higher-profile and more consequential, with Ben O’Connor subsequently taking over.

The new manager has started well but the defence still requires surgery, even if the attacking potency of the half forwards and Brian Hayes was to the fore after a slow start in Galway. Tipp also took until the last quarter to put away the same opponents but Liam Cahill has been trialling a fair few players. Tipp won’t want this getting out of hand but the bit is between Cork’s teeth. Verdict: Cork

Division 1B

Wexford v Carlow, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5.15 [Live, TG4] – Wexford have opened with a look of uncertainty, having to scramble to get across the line against Antrim and Down. Their inexperienced side faces another test against Carlow, who beat Down convincingly. This should be a struggle, but perhaps the home side’s familiarity with adversity will see them through. Verdict: Wexford

Sunday

Division 1A

Waterford v Offaly, Azzurri Walsh Park, 1.45 [Live, TG4] – Waterford won comfortably when the counties met in last year’s 1B final. A week ago, Waterford lined out just three of the same starters whereas Offaly managed five. Peter Queally’s side, however, produced a brilliant performance to take down Limerick for the first time in five years. It also gives them a pathway to staying up. Offaly couldn’t stretch their resources to restrain Tipp from walloping them. Verdict: Waterford

Limerick v Kilkenny, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 3.45 [Live, TG4] – It wasn’t what Limerick had in mind when they made their delayed start to the campaign. John Kiely acknowledged that Waterford had outworked them, which will have been brandished at the team all week in a bunch of damning metrics. Now, they will have to regroup and an elevated performance level can be expected. Kilkenny, with the difficulties they are carrying in terms of absentees, didn’t get off to a flying start but did retrieve the points against Offaly. They will bring the usual application but a buzzed-up home team should carry too much. Verdict: Limerick

Division 1B

Clare v Down, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, 1.30 – Clare had an easy run in Cushendall against Antrim and if Down were creditable in putting it up to Wexford, they will discover this is a different level. Verdict: Clare

Kildare v Antrim, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, 2.0 [Live, TG4 Player] – With a sobering if not unexpected defeat by Dublin on their first outing behind them, Kildare target a second win over Antrim, having beaten them in the Walsh Shield. However, the visitors know defeat here would spell real trouble. Verdict: Antrim

NFL Division Four

Waterford v Longford, Fraher Field, 2.0. Verdict: Longford