Leinster release 30 players back to to clubs for this weekend’s All-Ireland League action

Leinster's Scott Penny and Max Deegan will both be available to their club sides for this weekend's AIL games. Photograph: Henry Simpson/Inpho

True to Leo Cullen’s promise in the aftermath of Leinster’s 50-5 win away to Connacht last Friday, the province are releasing 30 of their players back to their clubs for this Saturday’s Energia All-Ireland League matches.

A mixture of senior and academy players will be available for nine Leinster-based clubs, including 17 of the matchday squad that were part of that win over Connacht.

The 30 players available includes two Irish Internationals, Max Deegan and Scott Penny, three Leinster centurions and 21 players who have featured for the Leinster senior side this year.

Leinster players released to clubs

Lansdowne: Hugo McLaughlin, Todd Lawlor, Ciarán Mangan, Max Deegan, Cormac Foley, Peter Dooley, Charlie Tector.

Terenure College: Caspar Gabriel, Oliver Coffey, Ben Blaney, JJ Kenny.

St Mary’s College: Andrew Sparrow.

Naas: Tadhg Brophy.

Dublin University: Artur Smykovskiy.

Old Belverdere: Alex Mullan.

Blackrock College: Jack Deegan.

UCD: Max Doyle, Sami Bishti, Dylan McNeice, Charlie Molony, James Culhane, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Gus McCarthy, Andrew Osborne, Scott Penny.

Clontarf: Alan Spicer, Conor Fahy, Harry Goslin, Brian Deeny, Alex Soroka.

Saturday’s fixtures (2.30pm)

Division 1A: St Mary’s College v Young Munster; Lansdowne v Clontarf, Aviva Stadium back pitch; UCD v Old Wesley, Belfield Bowl; Old Belvedere v Terenure College, Ollie Campbell Park; Ballynahinch v Cork Constitution, Ballymacarn Park.

Division 1B: Blackrock College v Highfield, Stradbrook; Dublin University v Naas, College Park; MU Barnhall v Instonians, Parsonstown; City of Armagh v Garryowen, Palace Grounds; Nenagh Ormond v UCC, New Ormond Park.