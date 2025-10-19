Kilcoo secure a 13th Down football title in 14 years

Kilcoo's Ryan Johnston blocks a shot from John McGeough of Carryduff during the Down SFC final at Páirc Esler in Newry. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Mourne senior manager Conor Laverty came off the bench as Kilcoo picked up their 13th Down title in 14 years with a 1-17 to 1-11 win over Carryduff.

Kilcoo eased into a three-point lead and stretched it to six, 1-6 to 0-3, when Paul Devlin rattled in a penalty on 21 minutes.

The Magpies took flight in the third quarter, outscoring Carryduff 0-7 to 0-1, with Devlin landing 0-3 from play.

A goal from Eoin Donnelly and a two-pointer from John McGeough, however, left four in it entering the home stretch but a point from Sean Óg McCusker helped Kilcoo ease home.

Holders Erne Gaels, meanwhile, staged a late comeback to force a replay in Fermanagh. Derrygonnelly, playing with 14 men for 50 minutes, led 0-19 to 1-11 (with Aogán Kelm scoring the goal) after Jack Kelly’s two-pointer on 55 minutes.

Paul Ward’s goal sparked Erne Gaels’ fightback and frees from Shane Rooney and Séamus Ryder levelled it.

Meanwhile, Leitrim Gaels won their first ever SFC with a 1-19 to 0-14 victory over Ballinamore. The Leitrim Village club, only formed in 1997, led 0-4 to 0-1 early; it was 0-7 apiece at half-time before David Regan’s 42nd-minute goal proved decisive.

Garvan Jones and Stephen Goldrick added key scores to seal history.

In Carlow, Cathal Coughlan’s last-ditch point sealed Old Leighlin’s first title in 12 years with a 1-11 to 0-13 win over Rathvilly. James Doyle’s goal and Aaron Amond’s two-pointer put them six ahead before, with Dara Byrne and Dara Curran lively up front, Rathvilly drew level – but Coughlan’s injury-time score clinched it.