Garth Brooks to play 10 Irish concerts next summer – but none in Dublin

Country singer Garth Brooks has announced plans to play a series of 10 concerts in Ireland next year.

The gigs will be in Cork, Belfast, Kilkenny, Limerick and Galway, with two nights at each location. Brooks has not announced any Dublin dates for this tour.

He will play at Belfast’s Boucher Road on May 21st and 22nd; Pearse Stadium in Galway on May 29th and 30th; Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park on June 4th and 5th; the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on June 11th and 12th; and Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh on June 18th and 19th, 2027.

“This has been a dream of mine since the first time we played Ireland. Once you get a taste of how the Irish love music, you can’t play there enough.” Brooks said.

Aiken Promotions said tickets would go on sale on Thursday, November 12th, at 8am.

Brooks last performed in Ireland in September 2022, when he played five concerts at Croke Park in Dublin before 400,000 fans.

The shows were his first Irish gigs in 25 years. He played at Croke Park in 1997.

Garth Brooks at US Country Music Awards in Texas in 2023. Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

There was controversy over a planned five-night Croke Park run in 2014, which was eventually cancelled. Dublin City Council had granted licences for only three concerts, and Brooks pulled the whole run of shows in protest at the decision.

Brooks remains one of the biggest-selling artists in US music history, with more than 200 million albums sold.

His career accolades include two Grammy Awards, 17 American Music Awards and 12 People’s Choice Awards, alongside seven Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year honours.

In a statement, Cork GAA said a potential game for the county’s senior footballers would be moved to Páirc Uí Rinn if it clashed with Brooks’s upcoming concerts.

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