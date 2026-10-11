Crime & Law

Gardaí in early stages of investigation after woman’s body found in Wexford

Body of the deceased removed from Coolcotts housing estate to University Hospital Waterford for a postmortem

Gardaí have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries following the discovery of a woman's body in Coolcotts housing estate, Wexford, on Sunday. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd
Gardaí have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries following the discovery of a woman's body in Coolcotts housing estate, Wexford, on Sunday. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd
Brendan Furlong
Sun Oct 11 2026 - 19:511 MIN READ

Gardaí are carrying out investigations following the discovery of a woman’s body in a house in Co Wexford.

A large Garda presence had gathered at Coolcotts Court in the Coolcotts estate on Sunday morning after the body was found. Four Garda cars were at the scene, as well as unmarked cars.

Locals were told that officers were responding to “an incident”. A Garda forensic team arrived at the scene and entered the property with cameras. Officers also carried out door-to-door inquiries.

The body of the woman was removed to University Hospital Waterford where a full postmortem examination will be carried out. It is understood that she was a mother of two young children.

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“We are investigating all the circumstances in relation to the discovery of the body of a female at a residential property in Coolcotts, Wexford this morning,” a Garda spokesperson said.

The Garda said the results of the postmortem would dictate the course of the inquiry.

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