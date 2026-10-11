Dara O’Shea’s winning goal against Fulham the latest episode in his whirlwind few weeks

We have grown accustomed over time to hearing Republic of Ireland players remark how a sojourn with the international team can offer a safe house of sorts from the rigmarole of club life, especially if minutes are scarce and the love is not being shown.

But after an international window like no other, where the mental fatigue attached to events off the pitch in Hungary and Serbia was as draining as exertions on it across four games, you suspect the players would have traipsed across hot coals to escape it all.

For most, they have had the comfort and, ahem, purity of the even-keeled, nowt-to-see-here Premier League to nestle back into over the last week, as they restore some normality to their day-to-day lives in the shadow of Manchester City’s pickle.

Dara O’Shea is only coming up for air after a whirlwind time of it since missing Ireland’s second game against Israel as his partner, Louise, was about to give birth. A daughter, Vayda, duly arrived and O’Shea was back on the pitch at the weekend, scoring Ipswich’s come-from-behind winner against Fulham.

He headed home in stoppage time and said: “It’s been a mad time. There’s been a lot going on and to welcome my little girl into the world was amazing. I haven’t really had enough time to spend with her and my family, so I’m really looking forward to that. I’ve a day off [yesterday], put my feet up, help my missus around the house with her and just spent some time together, which we haven’t had a lot of time to do.”

Finn Azaz also caught the eye on his re-emergence in club colours yesterday, providing the delicious assist for Southampton’s winner in their derby success over Portsmouth, while also picking up the Player of the Match gong for good measure.

Gavin Bazunu didn’t have the same good fortune in his first outing since generating global headlines for boycotting both Nations League matches with Israel. His Bolton Wanderers side lost 2-1 at home to Stoke City, where fellow Ireland squad man Bosun Lawal stepped up his return from injury off the bench.

“If Gavin needs anything from us, we’re here for him, he’s got our support because he’s our player, and that’s all we’re really concerned about,” said Bolton manager Steven Schumacher. “He’s in good spirits, he’s fit, he feels nice and sharp, and he is just desperate to get playing again.”

Swansea City's Adam Idah (left) scores his side's second goal during the Championship match at Swansea. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA Wire

Adam Idah made the most of Ireland’s four-game window and the Corkman maintained his good form by scoring Swansea City’s winner against Norwich City on Saturday, making sure to celebrate the moment against his former club following a spiky enough departure from Celtic.

While Jack Moylan is Ireland’s new kid on the block and a hot ticket because of it, Callum Robinson is the forgotten man of Irish football having last featured for the national team two years ago. But he was back among the goals for Cardiff, with Moylan providing the front-footed assist in a 2-1 defeat away to Blackburn Rovers that leaves the Bluebirds hovering just one place above the relegation zone.

Sammie Szmodics is another Ireland striker with a fight on his hands to get back into favour with Heimir Hallgrímsson but with two more Nations League games to come next month, he did his cause no harm with a brilliant long-range goal for Derby County who were then pegged back by Wrexham at the death in a 1-1 draw.

Keith Andrews’ Brentford continue to pick up points, with Caoimhín Kelleher to the fore in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa but Bees and Ireland captain Nathan Collins missed the game with the calf injury that ruled him out of all four of Ireland’s recent games.

John Egan got 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-2 draw at Everton yesterday where Jake O’Brien came off the Toffees bench with 12 minutes remaining. Liam Scales played all of Celtic’s 2-0 win at Motherwell but should probably avoid searching his name on X as the reviews were a tad brutal.

Troy Parrott has no such concerns. He remains the darling of Real Betis’ social media handlers but was only an 81st-minute sub in last night’s 5-2 win at home to Osasuna, suggesting he is being kept fresh for Wednesday’s Champions League date with Porto.