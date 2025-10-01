Intercounty players back adoption of FRC rules with 94% reporting improved playing experience

Over 90 per cent of intercounty footballers say the Football Review Committee’s suggested rule changes being voted on at Special Congress this Saturday have improved their experience of playing Gaelic football.

The FRC’s ‘game enhancements’ have been operating on a trial period over the course of the 2025 season. On Saturday at Croke Park GAA delegates will be asked whether they will be implemented on a permanent basis.

A survey conducted by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA), which received responses from 1,1775 male intercounty footballers, shows that 94 per cent of male intercounty footballers believe their “playing experience has been improved by the new rules.”

Less than 3 per cent of players reported their “playing experience is worse now than it was under the old playing rules.”

In a wide-ranging survey on the question of whether the new football rules had “improved or worsened” their playing experience, 65.6 per cent rated their playing experience as ‘much improved’ and 28.5 per cent as ‘slightly improved’.

Just 0.6 per cent said their experience was ‘much worsened’ with the enhancements, with 2 per cent opting for ‘slightly worsened’, while 3.2 per cent saw no difference following the changes.

Additional feedback indicated 31 per cent of players felt the rules created more space, leading to freer play, more 1v1 contests, and greater creativity, especially for forwards.

Just shy of a quarter of respondents (24 per cent) believed matches were faster and played at a higher tempo with constant action.

However, there were also some concerns raised, with 6 per cent reporting frustration over the limitations placed on goalkeepers, increased physical strain, injuries, and the midseason rule changes.

GPA chief executive Tom Parsons said: “This data backs up the general feedback that we have been given by our members throughout the year.

“This is perhaps unsurprising, given they had been central to the development of the rules through the trial games and also through workshops facilitated by the rules committee.

“We now have a better game for those playing it at the highest level but there are some watch-outs that we will continue to monitor in terms of the load, both physical and mental, on these elite amateur athletes.”

Parsons added: “This again emphasises the need for proper down time and a closed season. Those who are so happy to extend the inter-county season in 2026 should take note,” alluding to the reinstatement of pre-National League competitions following a pause in 2025.

The January competitions will take place in Leinster, Ulster and Connacht, while Munster is yet to officially confirm if the McGrath and Munster Senior Hurling League will resume.

Regarding player welfare, 57 per cent of survey respondents felt the new rules had “increased their physical load”, while 39 per cent reported an “increased mental load”.

Players also had the opportunity to give other feedback on their performance, preparation or enjoyment based upon the new rules.

Among the themes reported by this means included a perception that coverage of the game was more positive and that there was a noticeable shift in public enjoyment around matches.

However, there was also worry expressed at the massive momentum changes in games impacted by the weather, with the combination of strong winds and two-point scores leading to “whiplash swings” in matches.

“These survey results represent the most positive and comprehensive endorsements of playing rules reform from our players, reflecting the outstanding work of Jim Gavin and his FRC committee,” said Parsons.

“What we have also found is there is an increase in contentment with the amateur status of the intercounty game among Sam Maguire (58 per cent, up 7 per cent on 2024) and Tailteann Cup (62 per cent, up 8 per cent on 2024) players.

“While we cannot say for certain that a direct link can be drawn to the new rules, the feedback definitely points to a positive impact in this regard.

“Protecting the amateur model of the intercounty game will continue to depend on tackling the player load of a now 12-month season and addressing financial pressures through enhanced Government grant support.”