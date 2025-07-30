Meath captain Aoibhín Cleary’s full focus on All-Ireland glory before trip Down Under

Meath captain Aoibhín Cleary (right) with Dublin captain Carla Rowe at Croke Park ahead of the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football final on Sunday. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Aoibhín Cleary will be off to Australia next week but she’s determined to complete another sporting journey first – leading Meath back up the steps of the Hogan Stand on All-Ireland final day.

Cleary (Richmond) is one of several players involved in Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland women’s SFC final between Meath and Dublin who will be flying out for the start of the AFLW season on August 14th – including Vikki Wall (North Melbourne), Eilish O’Dowd (GWS) and Sinéad Goldrick (Melbourne).

They have already missed most of the preseason Down Under but the agreement was always to travel whenever their championship campaigns ended. Meath and Dublin, it turned out, would take their seasons all the way to the final day, setting up a repeat of the 2021 All-Ireland final.

Meath came from nowhere that season, or the intermediate championship to be exact, to win the senior title just nine months after gaining promotion to the top tier, causing one of the biggest shocks in the history of the women’s game as they beat five-in-a-row chasing Dublin.

The Royals backed up that incredible triumph by retaining the Brendan Martin Cup in 2022, beating Kerry in the final.

And while they have generally remained a competitive outfit in the years since, there was a growing feeling that Meath’s golden period had come and gone. But that view didn’t stand up to scrutiny in the Meath dressingroom.

“I think the belief in our group never wavered and we never thought that,” says Cleary, who was appointed captain in January.

“I suppose you would probably hear whispers that maybe [people thought] that was the case, but we knew what we had in the group. I think in the last two years we haven’t really been able to push ourselves to our potential.

Meath celebrate with the Brendan Martin Cup after the 2022 All-Ireland final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“We knew we always had more to give and even this year as well, I think our management team, our coaches and the girls, we’ve all just had a really great belief in each other.

“From winning it in 2021 and 2022 and then getting knocked out in the quarter-final in 2023 and 2024, it is tough. It’s hard to see the rest of the championship progress and not be involved in it, so you’re definitely carrying that bit of hurt.

“There was a huge determination to not let that happen again this year.”

Beating 2024 champions Kerry in the semi-final a fortnight ago felt like a statement victory for the Royals.

“It was probably the first time we’ve put in a full 60-minute performance. The hunger and the desire from all the girls on the pitch was brilliant.”

Dublin will no doubt try to use the 2021 All-Ireland final defeat as fuel for their fire this Sunday but that 1-11 to 0-12 win remains a landmark result for Meath football.

“It meant a lot to us and to so many people – our families, our partners, our friends and to the whole county,” remembers Cleary.

“It was coming out of Covid and I think a lot of people said it really lifted their spirits. It meant the world to us to know that we could have that impact. But I suppose at the minute we’re not looking back on that too much or paying any heed to what’s happened in the past, we’re just focusing on this.”

Aoibhín Cleary in action for Meath against Kerry's Niamh Carmody during the All-Ireland semi-final. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Meath will have some support coming from Leeside at the weekend, too. Cleary’s partner is Cork camogie player Hannah Looney – who herself is preparing for the All-Ireland senior camogie final against Galway at Croke Park on August 10th.

“It’s great. Obviously we’re both very aware of all the emotions and stuff that you’ll be going through. It’s really exciting this weekend and it’s really exciting for her next weekend as well.

“I suppose it is nice that we can feed off each other that little bit or just understand what each other are feeling at any given time.”

Cleary has been juggling her Gaelic football commitments with gaining familiarity with the oval ball ahead of the upcoming AFLW season.

“Dad has been great out in the garden with me, kicking and trying to get to grips with some of the skills and stuff. Richmond have been great as well, we’ve had a lot of online communication and calls.

“I think over the last few weeks full focus has really been here with Meath, and obviously it’s a quick turnaround even between the semi-final and final, it’s only two weeks, so full focus has just been on that.

“Obviously from Richmond’s perspective it would have been nice for me to be out and training a bit earlier, but they also recognise the value of having the season we’re having will bring to me as a player.

“They definitely do see both sides and understand how beneficial it is to be involved in a team that’s now back in an All-Ireland final.”

TG4 All-Ireland finals, Croke Park, Sunday:

Junior: Antrim v Louth, 11.45am

Intermediate: Laois v Tyrone, 1.45pm

Senior: Dublin v Meath, 4.15pm