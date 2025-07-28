Donegal's Michael Murphy holds off Jason Foley of Kerry during Sunday's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final at Croke Park. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

FRC head sets record straight on new rules

Jim Gavin listens to Newstalk. The head of the FRC got in touch, by text it seemed, with host John Duggan during a lively discussion between two former intercounty footballers - Kerry’s Liam Hassett and Eamon McGee of Donegal.

Hassett was in good form, describing as “nonsense” Jim McGuinness’s claim in his book that he hoped Colm McFadden missed a late chance in the 2014 All-Ireland final.

“It’s great that Michael Murphy was able to change the rules to suit his return,” he suggested half-jokingly at one point.

“But Éamonn Fitzmaurice was on the committee as well, wasn’t he?” replied Duggan.

“Yeah,” came the instant retort, “but Éamonn Fitzmaurice isn’t playing tomorrow.”

The panellists were asked about the new rules. McGee felt handing the ball back to an opponent is “airy fairy”.

Not long afterwards, Duggan announced that, unusually during a live broadcast, the former Dublin football boss had contacted him.

“Jim Gavin has actually been in touch with me to say there’s a few messages about the FRC and the rules. So the FRC is still seeking views about the new rule enhancements, the GAA members’ survey closes next Thursday …” he began, noting that feedback is welcome to frc@gaa.ie.

“Nothing is agreed until it’s agreed,” said Duggan, presumably reading from Gavin’s missive.

“The rule enhancements are temporary, it will be voted as to which are made permanent in the rule book on October 4th.”

McGee said he had filled in the survey.

“I filled it out as well, Jim,” said Hassett, piping up.

Former Dublin manager Jim Gavin contacted Newstalk show the day before All-Ireland football final. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The joys of flicking through a GAA time capsule

Old match programmes are always a rich seam of nostalgia. The 1995 All-Ireland final programme, which The Schemozzle got his hands on a few days ago, is no different, crammed with little nuggets of lore and snapshots in time.

For example, playing the mini-sevens football at half-time was one Tommy Walsh from Tullaroan NS, Co Kilkenny.

While Ian Fitzgerald of Laois was top scorer in the Minor Championship with 5-39, down the list in 14th place was Pádraic Joyce.

Elsewhere was an ad headed “Michael Collins the film needs you”, with a call for 5,000 extras to attend a recreation of Bloody Sunday, 1920, in Bray the following Sunday (no jeans, t-shirts, runners, watches “or other modern convenience” to be brought, women welcome “in men’s clothing”).

Most interesting for us was a story on ticket prices.

“Remarkable to relate, there was a time when price increases for All-Ireland finals were rare indeed and, in fact, there was an actual fall in the cost of seeing a final between 1916 and 1940. In 1916 the cheapest ticket was 3/6 (17½p) – in 1940, it was 2/6 (12½p).”

Yesterday, the tickets were €100. For the record, the programme in 1995 cost £2.

Pride in club and county comes to the fore on biggest day

The leading club in terms of players on the matchday panel yesterday, across both squads, was Dr Crokes with six, namely captain Gavin White, Micheál Burns, Shane Murphy, Evan Looney, Mark O’Shea and Tony Brosnan.

Kerry drew their players from just 12 clubs; for the 2014 final against Donegal, there were 18 clubs represented on the Kingdom’s matchday panel of 26.

Donegal’s players came from 15 clubs in both years. Rory Kavanagh was the only player from St Eunan’s on the 2014 panel but the Letterkenny giants had a quartet of clubmen on board on Sunday in Shaun Patton, Shane O’Donnell, Ciarán Moore and Niall O’Donnell.

Naomh Conaill bring to seven their representation across both seasons with youngster Finbarr Roarty, Ciarán Thompson and Odhrán Doherty on the current panel.

Kilcar are the only Donegal club to have been represented on the field in every one of the county’s four All-Ireland final appearances.

With the football season wrapped up, it’s an opportune time to look at the new champions’ stats.

Top scorer for the season, unsurprisingly, was David Clifford with 11-91, averaging just over 0-8 per game. Defender Jason Foley played the most minutes, starting all 17 matches in league and championship.

Kerry’s average score per game across the year was 25.8 points. Seán O’Shea didn’t hit a two-pointer in the final but still led the orange flag tally for the Kingdom with 12.

Super sub was certainly Killian Spillane; he came off the bench for the 12th time in 2025 in the final.

Kerry won 13 of their 17 matches, scoring 33-341 and conceding 10-327. Their widest winning margin was 11 points versus Clare and Cork; they won by 10 in the final.

Quote

“We would be our own biggest critics but we did feel disrespected for a long time.” – Paudie Clifford opts for the customary “we were wrote off” after the Kingdom got the job done.

Number: 99

Matches in the 2025 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.