Stephen McCullagh ordered to serve 31 years for murder of Natalie McNally

Natalie McNally had been 15 weeks pregnant when she was subjected to a violent attack and murdered at her home in Lurgan, Co Armagh

A Co Antrim man who killed his pregnant partner is has been jailed for life for murder.

Stephen McCullagh gave no reaction as he was told he must serve 31 years before he can be considered eligible for release by the Parole Board for the murder of his pregnant partner Natalie McNally.

There was silence in the public gallery filled with McNally’s family and friends as they watched McCullagh being led from the dock following the hearing at Belfast Crown Court.

As the door closed behind McCullagh, many in the public gallery turned and hugged each other.

Stephen McCullagh (36), of Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, was found guilty of the murder of Natalie McNally by a jury at Belfast Crown Court earlier this year.

The 32-year-old had been 15 weeks pregnant when she was subjected to a violent attack and murdered at her home in Lurgan, Co Armagh, in December 2022.

McCullagh denied the murder, claiming that he had been live-streaming himself playing computer games on his YouTube channel at the time.

But police experts discovered the six-hour stream had actually been filmed four days before, and broadcast as live on December 18th.

A sentencing hearing in May was told that McCullagh made “self-contradictory” and “incredible” statements to his probation officer, first insisting he “was convinced that he was not guilty of the murder”.

The probation officer further noted McCullagh described the murder as “evil” and “vicious”, and referred to himself as “a monster”, the court heard.

[ How YouTuber Stephen McCullagh tried to get away with the murder of Natalie McNallyOpens in new window ]

He also said: “I’m sorry for what I did to that poor family, what I did to Natalie.”

He added: “I would take it back if I could.”