Tyrone edge Donegal to retain Ulster under-20 title

Ulster under-20 football final:

Tyrone 1-19 Donegal 2-14 (after extra time)

Red sky in Owenbeg as the Red Hands saw off Donegal in extra time to retain the Ulster under-20 title.

The reigning All-Ireland under-20 champions scraped past in a game of inches.

Eoin McElholm, Ruairi McCullagh and Shea McDermott all hit two-pointers for Tyrone in four minutes early in the extra period.

Senan Carr slalomed in to fire to the net for Donegal and Tyrone needed a last-gasp save from Conan McGarvey to deny Conor McCahill a goal that would’ve snatched the prize for Donegal.

Ten minutes from the end of normal time, Cathal Rua Ó Gallchoir slammed in for a Donegal goal, but Tyrone stormed back and a brace from the boot of McCullagh evened the abacus to force extra time.

Tyrone were 0-5 to 0-4 ahead at half-time and five minutes into the second half, after Liam Óg Mossey’s effort hit an upright, Joey Clarke, the captain, rifled home.

The first half was an often-wasteful affair, Tyrone leading despite eight wides.

As the sun hid behind the Sperrins again, Donegal – who beat Tyrone by eight in the group stage – needed a Sean Martin point and Ó Gallchoir’s goal looked as if it might tip the tie in their favour.

Ultimately, nine points from McCullagh saw the holders prevail.

From the frying pan now to the fire: Kerry awaits.

Tyrone: C McGarvey, F Nelis, B Hughes, C Devlin, C Daly, J Clarke (1-0-0), C Donnelly (0-0-1), C Devlin, C O’Neill; C Sheehy (0-0-2), E McElholm (0-1-1), M Quinn (0-0-1), N Grimes (0-0-1), R McCullagh (0-1-7, 1 ’45, 4f), L Mossey. Subs: S McDermott (0-1-0) for Grimes (54), D Donaghey for Sheehy (70), S McCann for Mossey (75).

Donegal: P Mac Giolla Bhríde; A Neely, N Prendville, C Ó Gallchóir (1-0-0); M Campbell, C McCrea, C McGinty (0-0-2); S Martin (0-0-1), K Muldoon (0-0-2); C McMenamin, F Roarty, M McDevitt; C McCahill (0-1-1), D Gildea, S Carr (1-0-1). Subs: D Monaghan for McMenamin (10), S Callaghan (0-1-3, 2f) for Gildea (h-t), D Mulholland for McDevitt (49), D Gallagher for Neely (56), T Carr for Monaghan (56), M McDevitt for Campbell (65), M Campbell for Muldoon (75), Muldoon for McDevitt (79), Monaghan for McGinty (79).

Referee: K Faloon (Armagh)