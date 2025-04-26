Galway impress in comprehensive win over Offaly

Leinster SHC: Galway 2-25 Offaly 1-14

Galway got the response they needed when they played some excellent hurling in a comprehensive win over Offaly in O’Connor Park on Saturday evening.

It was a big game for Galway and their supporters still travelled to O’Connor Park in large numbers, despite the considerable disquiet over their opening malfunction against Kilkenny.

A way bigger than expected crowd of more 10,000 paid in here and they were treated to a one-sided contest as Galway turned the screw after a slow start and got away to win pulling up. They played the entire second half with 14 men as full back Daithi Burke received a red card following a row just after the half-time whistle – man of the match Cathal Mannion also received a yellow card for his role in that before the start of the second half and Galway manager Micheal Donoghue picked up two yellows as well in the second half.

Offaly settled very well with an excellent Killian Sampson goal giving them a 1-1 to 0-1 lead after two minutes but by half time, Galway were 2-14 to 1-9 ahead and in absolute control.

Their first goal was netted by a flying Cathal Mannion in the eighth minute after a short Mark Troy puckout was intercepted. Offaly made too many errors for their own good in the first half and also conceded seven points in a row as Galway led by 1-13 to 1-5 after 23 minutes.

Colm Molloy was also on fire for Galway in the first half as he ran riot and their overall speed in attack saw Offaly replace two defenders, Jason Sampson and Padraig Cantwell by 24 minutes.

Offaly dug in and three in a row kept them in it, two from Brian Duignan frees and a beauty from Oisin Kelly, but disaster struck them in the 32nd minute when Donal Shirley could only deflect Cathal Mannion’s ’65’ into his own net.

With a man extra, a 2-14 to 1-9 deficit was retrievable for Offaly but it was never likely as Galway were very professional for most of the second half. Another breathtaking Cathal Mannion point helped them to a 2-15 to 1-10 lead after 38 minutes and Offaly’s fate was really sealed when sub Cillian Kiely blazed a great goal chance wide in the 45th minute.

A goal might have given Offaly a new lease of life but instead Galway were able to coast home. They did what they had to do, picking off regular scores, and the game was over as a contest as they led by 2-21 to 1-12 after 53 minutes.

Adam Screeney’s introduction was greeted with cheers by the Offaly support and his shot for goal was inches high in the 54th minute. The closing quarter was a bit of a non-event. Offaly were a beaten docket and Galway became understandably sloppy – their shooting was not as sharp as they fired eight late wides but their victory was never in doubt and they scored four of the last six points.

Galway: D Fahy; F Burke, D Burke, D Morrissey; P Mannion, G Lee, TJ Brennan (0-3); C Fahy (0-1), D Burke (0-1); J Fleming (0-1), C Mannion (2-8, 1-0 ’65’, 3f), T Killeen (0-1); C Whelan (0-2), B Concannon (0-3), C Molloy (0-5). Subs: T Monaghan for Killeen (33 mins), C Cooney for Fleming (54 mins), D O’Shea for Molloy (59 mins), S Linnane for David Burke (62 mins), R Glennon for C Mannion (68 mins).

Offaly: M Troy; B Conneely, C Burke, P Cantwell; R Ravenhill, D Shirley, J Sampson; C King, D King; K Sampson (1-1), D Bourke (Durrow), O Kelly (0-1); D Ravenhill (0-2, 1f), B Duignan (0-5, 4f), Charlie Mitchell (0-2). Subs: C Kiely for Jason Sampson (21 mins), J Mahon for Cantwell (24 mins), A Screeney (0-3, 2f) for D King (42 mins) E Burke for Kiely (47 mins), C Spain for Conneely (61 mins).

Referee: J Owens (Wexford).