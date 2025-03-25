Hurling league final between Cork and Tipperary sold out

Tipperary will take on Cork in the Division 1A final on Sunday, April 6th. Photograph: Inpho

Cork’s Division 1A National Hurling League final against Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh has sold out in under 24 hours.

The April 6th showdown, part of a double-header alongside the Division 1B decider between Waterford and Offaly, is set for a 45,000 full house on the banks of the Lee.

Fixture details were only confirmed on Monday, with tickets going on sale at 4.30pm yesterday afternoon. However, as of Tuesday morning Ticketmaster no longer had tickets for sale.

The Division 1B final will start at 1.45pm, followed by the main event between Cork and Tipperary at 4pm.

Clare beat Kilkenny in last year’s league decider in front of 12,307 spectators at Semple Stadium.

Pat Ryan is hoping to lead Cork to a first National Hurling League title since 1998 while Tipperary’s most recent league triumph was in 2008. This will be the first league final between the counties since 1960.

The Division 1B final has also generated plenty of interest – particularly among Offaly fans – but the most important achievement for both the Faithful County and Waterford in the competition was to nail down promotion.

There will be a two-week gap between the end of the hurling league and the start of the small-ball championship.

The Leinster Senior Hurling Championship begins on Saturday, April 19th when Offaly will travel to Parnell Park to face Dublin.

The Munster SHC then throws-in on Sunday, April 20th with Cork travelling to Ennis to play Clare. On the same afternoon Tipperary will host Limerick in Thurles.

Waterford’s provincial opener is one week later, when they welcome Clare to Walsh Park.