GAA: League finals venues and throw-in times confirmed

Tipperary's Jason Forde is blocked by Cork's Ciaran Joyce during their Division 1A fixture last month. The counties will meet in the final on April 6th. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

The National Hurling League Division 1A final between Cork and Tipperary will be played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 4pm on Sunday, April 6th as part of a double-header with the Division 1B final between Waterford and Offaly, which will throw in at 1.45pm.

This will be the first league final between Cork and Tipp since 1960 and the first knock-out league fixture featuring the old rivals since 2012 when Cork won that year’s semi-final but lost out in the final to Kilkenny.

Details of next weekend’s National Football League finals at Croke Park were also announced. On Sunday, Kerry will face Mayo in the Division 1 final at 4pm after Kildare and Offaly decide the Division 3 title at 1.45pm.

The Division 2 final between Monaghan and Roscommon will take place on Saturday, throwing in at 7.15pm after Wexford and Limerick contest the Division 4 final from 5pm.

While the Division 2 final is usually played on the same day as the Division 1 decider, this year Roscommon begin their championship against London on Saturday week, April 5th, and therefore requested to play their league final this Saturday to give players an extra day to recover.

In the last couple of years there has been a rash of championship matches played a week after league finals, most notably in 2023 when Mayo were knocked out of the Connacht championship by Roscommon a week after winning the Division 1 title.

This situation will not happen again, as championship reforms drawn up by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee for 2026, which replace the All-Ireland group stages with knock-out rounds, will ensure there will be at least two weeks between next year’s league finals and the start of the championship.