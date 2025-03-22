Tipperary deliver final blow to Clare on way to Division 1A final

NHL, Division 1A: Tipperary 0-22 Clare 1-18

Tipperary never led until the fourth and final minute of added time but Darragh Stakelum completed their perfectly timed charge for a one-point win over Clare.

The Banner were eight points ahead with 24 minutes remaining but playing into the wind they were outscored 0-13 to 0-4.

Tipp were already guaranteed a league final berth and will carry that momentum into the decider against Cork in a fortnight.

After their relegation was confirmed last weekend, Clare have four weeks to regroup and reset for their Munster championship opener against the Rebels on Easter Sunday.

While their defence, which leaked six goals to Cork last time out, kept a clean sheet here, they stopped getting shots off for a finish.

Both teams rotated for this dead-rubber derby in front of 6,351 fans at Semple Stadium. Some of that was forced with David Fitzgerald, Peter Duggan and Alan Tynan suspended, while Liam Cahill rested their three U20 players, including top-scorer Darragh McCarthy.

Brian Lohan handed full debuts to Daithí Lohan and Shane Woods in defence and a late call-up for Aron Shanagher was another among their five changes. Cahill made seven, giving first league starts of 2025 to Noel McGrath and Conor Bowe.

With so many changes and so little at stake, the opening quarter featured a handful of unforced errors and more wides than scores.

Wing backs David McInerney and Brian McGrath traded opening points. After a couple of Clare frees Dylan Walsh’s terrific control and a long-range Ronan Maher effort brought them level again.

A clever Tony Kelly point edged the Banner back ahead before Jake Morris had an equaliser annulled by the linesman for fouling John Conlon in the build-up.

Tipp full back Eoghan Connolly converted a pair of lengthy frees into the wind as the conversion rate improved.

Clare went in ahead thanks to points from Seán Rynne, Robin Mounsey, and Kelly; the latter raising a huge cheer from the travelling crowd after robbing the sliotar from Brian McGrath for the closing score to make it 0-10 to 0-8 at half-time.

Tipp turned to benefit from the wind but Clare charged out of the blocks. From the restart Rynne fed Mark Rodgers, who dispatched a tidy flick to the net.

Further points from half-time substitute David Reidy, Shanagher, rampaging full back Conor Cleary, and a Rodgers free extended their lead to eight; 1-14 to 0-9.

But a triple substitution seemed to spark something in Tipp. Stakelum scored from his first touch and Jason Forde added three more, including two frees.

There were also a couple of goal chances. Bowe’s hard work sent Morris through but Eibhear Quilligan saved superbly. Then McGrath’s dropping shot escaped Quilligan, who tried to bat away over Walsh, but Adam Hogan scampered back to take it off the line.

Gearóid O’Connor and Morris extended the scoring streak to six in a row as the deficit was trimmed to two.

Kelly snapped the run from a quickly taken free but O’Connor’s hook led to a brilliant Morris score to keep the momentum rolling.

A pair of Forde frees brought them level, 0-18 to 1-15, before Shanagher’s brace restored Clare’s lead.

McGrath and Rodgers exchanged points before Forde converted a 65 with the first of three stoppage-time points.

Clare were pegged back a minute later when Connolly’s shot travelled between the posts before being brought down by Quilligan. After some hesitation, the umpire reached for the white flag.

Tipp won it at the death when Stakelum emerged from a ruck to slot the clincher.

Five wins from six completes a highly progressive league campaign for Tipperary with a final to come. For Clare, five defeats from six signals plenty of work to be done.

TIPPERARY: B Hogan; M Breen, E Connolly (0-3, 2f), R Doyle; B McGrath (0-1), R Maher (0-1), J Caesar; C Morgan, W Connors; S Kennedy, N McGrath (0-1), C Bowe (0-1); J Morris (0-2), J Forde (0-9, 7f, 1′65), D Walsh (0-1).

Subs: B O’Mara for B McGrath (46 mins), D Stakelum (0-2) for Connors (46), G O’Connor (0-1) for Kennedy (46), A Ormond for Walsh (51), S Kenneally for Bowe (63).

CLARE: E Quilligan; A Hogan, C Cleary (0-1), S Woods; Daithí Lohan, J Conlon, D McInerney (0-1); R Taylor, C Malone; T Kelly (0-5, 2f), R Mounsey (0-1), S Rynne (0-1); A Shanagher (0-3), S Meehan, M Rodgers (1-5, 0-4f).

Subs: D Reidy (0-1) for Mounsey (h-t), Darragh Lohan for McInerney (47 mins), A McCarthy for Meehan (53), P Crotty for Rynne (64), P Donnellan for Malone (70+2).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork).