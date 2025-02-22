Weekend hurling previews: Cork to prove a stern test for improving Tipp

Saturday

Division 1A: Tipperary v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7.30 [Live on RTÉ 2] – This revisits one of the big summer events of last year, as Cork delivered on the promise of their win over Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh with a powerful display, slightly qualified by the pathos of Tipp’s feeble response. In the past two championship meetings in Thurles, Cork have a) considerably outnumbered the home support and b) won both matches by an accumulated 30 points.

It’s not saying a great deal to expect an improved performance from the home team but Liam Cahill’s side have been diligent in the league, both in terms of gathering points and developing options – nowhere more conspicuous than in the full forwards where rising stars Darragh McCarthy, in his senior debut campaign, and Seán Kenneally have made a big impact.

Cahill also has Gearóid O’Connor coming off a standout display in the Fitzgibbon Cup final.

Cork are unbeaten, having duked it out for a draw with Limerick, and they bring back All Star full-back Eoin Downey among others for this. This should be a good match but you’d feel that Cork are farther down the road of handling these types of contests despite the absence of four of the attack that went to town on Tipp last May. Verdict: Cork

Division 1B: Dublin v Offaly, Croke Park, 5.15 – There is a lot at stake in this one, because the winner should advance to the divisional final and claim one of the two promotion spots. Offaly appear to be a team on the rise again after many years spent in hurling’s backwaters but this will be their sternest test of the campaign. Dublin also look rejuvenated this season and All-Ireland club-winning manager Niall Ó Ceallacháin has brought fresh energy and belief to the group. They will look to build on their positive league start in the Croke Park double header. Verdict: Dublin

Lee Chin: Wexford's outstanding forward is expected to return for the league trip to Ennis. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Sunday

Division 1A: Clare v Wexford, Cusack Park, Ennis 1.45 – Two teams in need of points after going five matches between them without a win and now propping up the table. Neither have been helped by big injury lists and both will be trying to reintegrate returning players. There the comparisons end.

Wexford are almost certain relegation candidates whereas the All-Ireland champions have the potential to pull out of the tailspin in the remaining four fixtures, starting here. Keith Rossiter has an unenviable job trying to identify and acclimatise a new generation of players. A similarly experimental league meeting with Clare two years ago ended in a 22-point defeat that scandalised the county.

Rossiter was probably happier with his team’s most recent outing, a retrieved potential thrashing by Kilkenny, than Brian Lohan, whose team were poor when going down to Galway.

Wexford are expected to welcome back Lee Chin from his extended preseason break and maybe Rory O’Connor from injury. Clare are also strengthening, having been missing two-thirds of their championship team. The trialling of younger players goes on for both managers and there were some good displays for Lohan in the Fitzgibbon, such as Colm O’Meara putting in a strong performance for UL. Home win. Verdict: Clare

Adam English: looks well capable of filling a midfield spot for Limerick. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Division 1A: Kilkenny v Limerick, UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny 1.45 [Live on TG4] – Limerick have started the league very positively. The late concessions that cost them a draw in Cork didn’t overshadow how well the newcomers played and for a team with minimal change since breaking through in 2018, that is important for John Kiely. They navigated a feisty visit from Tipp in their last outing and got a greatly improved display from Cian Lynch as part of the overall performance.

There are options for management in nearly every line of the field, as illustrated by UL’s Fitzgibbon win last week. Adam English looks well capable of slotting in at centrefield whereas Barry Murphy has provided a decent impression of the expansive Barry Nash corner back role. Colin Coughlan (UL captain) and Aidan O’Connor have played well in the half backs and half forwards, allowing that neither line has obvious vacancies.

Limerick’s situation is coincidentally just what Kilkenny aspire to. After the bloodless win in Wexford, a very good point was made – that despite the recent under-20 All-Ireland win, the county isn’t producing players, who are putting pressure on first teamers and giving Derek Lyng selection dilemmas.

Still, the established Martin Keoghan has been in top form so far and the Ballyhale duo of TJ Reid and Adrian Mullen were in the dressingroom the last day and may be close to return. The visitors look too strong and to have to many options. Verdict: Limerick

Division 1B: Antrim v Waterford, Corrigan Park, 1.30 (Live on BBC iPlayer & GAAGo) –Davy Fitzgerald was strong in his criticism of Antrim’s away form after their 15-point reversal at the hands of Offaly in Tullamore last time out. But they did beat Westmeath in their only home game so far this season, so Corrigan Park remains Antrim’s best chance of avoiding relegation. Fitzgerald knows all about their opponents having managed Waterford up uuntilt season. However, Waterford already got stung in this year’s league against Carlow so they should be primed to meet this test head on. Verdict: Waterford

Division 1B: Laois v Carlow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2.0 – This derby tends to be tight and ferocious – a game both teams always believe they can win. Carlow’s form has been better in terms of results with a draw against Offaly and a victory over Waterford. Laois beat Westmeath but lost their other two fixtures – against Offaly and Waterford. If Carlow can maintain their early season form, they should edge it. Verdict: Carlow

