GAA Congress explainer: It’s the most wonderful time of the year

Ulster's Niall Grimley with Aidan O’Shea of Connacht during the interprovincial series which tested the proposed new rules at Croke Park. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Why is there a GAA Special Congress on Saturday?

The Football Rules Committee, established in February, has undertaken an extensive review of Gaelic football and returned with several suggestions to improve the game. Special Congress has been arranged to vote on the FRC’s proposals.

So more rule changes in Gaelic football then?

Careful now, the FRC prefer to call them rule enhancements. But yes, potato-potahto.

Who is on the football rules committee?

It is chaired by Jim Gavin, the former Dublin manager and player. Ex Meath footballer Seamus Kenny is secretary. Other members include James Horan (Mayo), Michael Murphy (Donegal), Colm Nally (Louth), Colm Collins (Clare), Éamonn Fitzmaurice (Kerry), Malachy O’Rourke (Fermanagh), Shane Flanagan (Kildare), Patrick Doherty (Westmeath), Alec McQuillan (Antrim), Michael Meaney (Carlow).

What changes are they seeking to introduce?

They have seven core enhancements, but also several other proposals around emerging themes in relation to dissent, technical fouls and regulations, with a total of 49 motions on the clár for Special Congress. The rules were trialled during the interprovincial series in October. They were also road-tested in seven sandbox games played at various venues around the country in recent months.

So there will be 49 votes at congress?

No, the motions are being combined thematically – so on the day it will be approximately 18 separate votes. Many of the proposals have interdependencies with others.

Slow up, you might have to walk me through this?

Okay, the first order of business will be an enabling motion to throw the ball in. From there delegates will be asked to vote on various motions grouped thematically.

Can you give me an example?

The 1 v 1 throw-in. The concept behind this motion is that the throw-in at the start of each half would only be contested by one player from each team, rather than two.

For this rule enhancement to be introduced there would need to be three amendments made to the Official Guide. Motions two, three and four on the clár are all related to the 1 v 1 throw-in.

But rather than put all three proposals forward separately, the three will be grouped and voted on as one.

An umpire waves a red flag to signal a 2-point score during the interprovincial series at Croke Park. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

On what other themes will motions be grouped?

Kick-outs: Kick-outs to be permitted before all players are outside the 20-metre line. The ball must travel beyond the 20-metre line and outside the 40-metre arc. Proposals on the kick-out incorporate motions five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10, 11, 12 – but rather than eight separate votes they too will be clustered for the ballot.

Goalkeeper: A goalkeeper can only receive the ball from a team-mate either in their own large rectangle or once they cross the halfway line of the pitch.

3/3 structure: At least three outfield players from both teams must remain inside each half of the pitch at all times.

Advanced mark: To award a mark to a player when they catch the ball cleanly on or inside the 20-metre line from a kick in play delivered from on or outside the 45-metre line. The player making the catch would also have the option to play on immediately and if no advantage accrues the ball would be brought back for a kick from the position of the original mark.

Scoring: Award two points when the ball is played over the crossbar from outside the 40-metre arc. There had been plans initially to award four points for a goal, but that proposal has since been scrapped. The value of a converted 45 would remain one point.

Delay fouls: The ball would be brought forward 50 metres for tactical fouling, which is defined as ‘any foul which purposefully and deliberately delays or impedes play’. Also, where a player does not retreat 13-metres to allow a free to be taken, or if they deliberately block or attempt to block the kicker, the ball would be advanced 50 metres, to the maximum of the 13-metre line.

Solo & Go: A fouled player could immediately solo and go – similar to a tap and go in rugby.

Holding up a player: To introduce an extra black card offence whereby holding up a player – when the player is not dragged to the ground – would be deemed cynical behaviour and draw a black card.

Contributing to a melee: Another offence the FRC want reclassified for black card punishment.

Advantage: The current advantage rule is limited to five seconds. The FRC want to remove the time limit and allow referees to use their judgement on each incident.

Dissent: A show of dissent by challenging the referee’s decision would result in the free already awarded being moved forward 50 metres.

Captain: The team captain, or a nominated deputy if the captain is the goalkeeper or is no longer on the field, are the only players who could speak to the referee to seek clarification of a decision made by the referee. Such clarification would only be allowed during a break in play.

Pitch markings: New pitch markings would be required to facilitate the introduction of several rules – including a 40-metre arc in front of each goal and a dashed line between the two 65s to indicate the middle of the field.

Clock-Hooter system: To introduce a clock-hooter system for timekeeping and to signal the end of each half.

Line umpires: To allow officials running the line to immediately bring any instances of foul play to the referee. It currently requires a break in play.

Crossing a line: Given the new lines on the field, the FRC want to remove any ambiguity so where a rule requires a player to be inside or outside a particular line, the player would be required to have both feet inside or outside the line.

Do the motions just require a simple majority?

No, each proposal needs at least 60 per cent backing to pass.

Will successful motions see rules introduced permanently?

No, any rule changes made at this Special Congress would be adopted on a temporary experimental basis for one year, commencing on January 1st 2025. Central Council would also have the power to amend or rescind any rule changes during the season, should issues arise. There is also a provision for counties to defer the introduction of the rules at club level until March 2025. There have been suggestions some county boards may attempt to push that further down the road and only see rules implemented at intercounty level next year.

When will we know how it all plays out?

Special Congress is scheduled to start at 10.30am on Saturday at Croke Park with the consideration of motions to begin at 10.40. Lunch is due to be served at 1pm, so the day’s heavy shovelling should be all wrapped up in under 2½ hours.

What’s a sandbox game?

Hell knows!