Sligo SFC final replay: Skipper Peter Laffey secures back-to back titles for Coolera/Strandhill

Sligo SFC Final replay: Coolera/Strandhill 0-8 St Molaise Gaels 0-7

Captain Peter Laffey kicked the winning score as Coolera/Strandhill claimed back-to-back Sligo senior football titles for the first time.

In an eventful final replay at a rain-soaked Markievicz Park, the midfielder kicked his side’s last two scores before then picking up an injury-time black card, and ultimately lifting the Owen B Hunt Cup after the full-time whistle.

St Molaise Gaels were left to rue a number of first-half opportunities that dropped short as they fell to defeat for the second successive year.

Alan McLoughlin scored six of their seven points, but his last effort from a 45 agonisingly dropped over the crossbar when he aimed to drop it short, as his side went in search of a match-winning goal.

READ MORE

That was their last chance at rescuing the tie, but whatever about their missed opportunities from the first match, they never really excelled in the replay despite taking the lead for the first and only time early in the second half.

They had to wait 16 minutes for their first score of the game – a skilful point from full forward Gerard Brady – and they managed just one more score from play for the remainder.

Coolera, on the other hand, clipped over early points from half backs Oran Harte and Ross O’Carroll, and further scores from play from Mark McDaniel and Niall Murphy had the holders 0-4 to 0-1 up approaching half-time.

It could have been worse had Leo Doherty been awarded a penalty when he went to ground close to goal, but referee John Gilmartin consulted with his umpires before deciding that the Coolera player had fouled the ball.

McLoughlin narrowed the gap with two pointed frees before the break, sandwiching one from Murphy at the other end, and this gave Jimmy Langan’s Molaise side confidence heading into the break.

Three more scores from McLoughlin – one from play and two from frees – saw them dominate the third quarter and edge into the lead before Murphy pegged them back with his third of the day.

Laffey drove forward to kick a vital score on 48 minutes as Coolera regained the initiative and he crucially doubled his contribution when pointing again 10 minutes later to give his side some breathing space.

It meant Molaise Gaels needed a goal, and a floated free from McLoughlin caused panic before Coolera were able to clear it for a 45. McLoughlin over-shot the next delivery and Coolera were champions once again.

COOLERA/STRENDHILL: K Harte; S Murphy, S Taylor, C McDonagh; L Doherty, R O’Carroll (0-1), O Harte (0-1); P Laffey (0-2), K Banks; K Cawley, M McDaniel (0-1), R Doherty; B O’Mahony, N Murphy (0-3, 0-2f), L Bree. Subs: A Higgins for Bree, C Burke for L Doherty (both 49 mins).

ST MOLAISE GAELS: N McLoughlin; R Ryan, L Casserly, L Kennedy; P McGowan, E Farrell, J McLoughlin; A McLoughlin (0-6, 0-5f 0-1 45), J Keaney; K Watters, J Davitt, O Gilmartin; A Currid, G Brady (0-1), C Herron. Subs: E McHugh for J McLoughlin (46 mins), M Heraghty for Watters (49), M Langan for O Gilmartin (52), J Kerins for Currid (57).

Referee: J Gilmartin.