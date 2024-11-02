Fermanagh SFC final replay: Erne Gaels secure first title in 43 years

Ultan Kelm helped Erne Gaels get back into the game after an early black card. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Fermanagh SFC final replay: Erne Gaels 1-13 Enniskillen Gaels 1-9

Erne Gaels claimed the New York Cup for the first time since 1981 with a thoroughly deserving four-point victory over Enniskillen in the Fermanagh SFC final replay at Brewster Park on Saturday.

Five points down after 19 minutes, the Belleek side appeared to be in bother. But they went on to hit back to lead by the break and they pushed on late in the second half to seal the victory.

Belleek had edged into a 0-2 to 0-1 lead before forward Shane Rooney picked up a black card. And Enniskillen took full advantage of the extra man as they hit 1-4 during the period to claim a five-point lead.

Conor Love drilled home a fine goal for Enniskillen and with Brandon Horan, Love and Ethan Beresford among the scores they moved into a 1-5 to 0-3 lead.

However, Erne Gaels battled their way back into contention with the excellent Ultan Kelm to the fore as they gained the upper hand. He landed two points with brother Oisín also on target to cut the gap back to two points.

And on the stroke of half time midfielder Michael Óg McGarrigle palmed home to put Declan Bonner’s side one point ahead, 1-6 to 1-5.

The sides traded points in the early stages of the second half but a black card for Enniskillen’s Eoin Beacom was followed quickly by a red card for the experienced Richard O’Callaghan for an off the ball incident, to leave Enniskillen down to 13 men.

Yet going into the last 10 minutes there was still only a point between the sides but it was Erne Gaels who pushed on in the closing period to secure the victory.

Rooney, Séamus Ryder and Barry McCann all registered points to push them clear as they sealed a memorable victory.

ERNE GAELS: B Ryder; S Mimna, J McCann, U O’Reilly; O Kelm (0-1), B Mullin, R Lyons; M Óg McGarrigle (1-0), P Ward; D McCann, A Kelm (0-1), M Gilfeddar; T McCaffrey (0-1), S Rooney (0-3, 0-1m), U Kelm (0-5, 0-2f).

Subs: G McGloin for Mullin (2 mins), B McCann (0-1) for McGloin (39), O Johnston for Gilfeddar (53), S Ryder (0-1) for A Kelm (59).

ENNISKILLEN GAELS: R Bogue; J Tierney, N Tierney, J Horan; C Murphy, C Quinn (0-1), C Smith; B Horan (0-2), J Cassidy; E Beacom, C McShea (0-1), C Jones (0-2, 0-2f); C Love (1-1), R O’Callaghan, E Beresford (0-1).

Subs: J Reihill (0-1, f) for Murphy, C Halligan for Beresford (both 48 mins), C McAnespy for J Tierney (59).

Referee: E Murphy (Derrylin).