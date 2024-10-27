Scotstown fend off Clontibret to retain Monaghan title

Monaghan SFC final: Scotstown 1-10 Clontibret 0-8

Scotstown retained the Monaghan Senior Football Championship title with what ended as a comfortable win over Clontibret in challenging conditions in Clones.

Jack McCarron lobbed in the only goal to put Scotstown well on their way to sealing a ninth county title since 2013 in a game where Clontibret had threatened to rip up the script with a valiant first-half performance, only to be left to rue some wasteful finishing.

Having eventually come through with a bit to spare, David McCague’s side will now be chasing a run through the Ulster Club SFC, in which they reached the final last year.

A very cagey opening 18 minutes produced just three points all from placed kicks, with Rory Beggan and Jack McCarron on target for Scotstown. Clontibret’s only score came from a forward mark by Darragh Hughes, despite the 2019 champions enjoying the majority of possession. The first points from play arrived within 60 seconds of each other when Scotstown captain Damien McArdle was cancelled out by his opposite number six Killian Lavelle.

A well-taken score from Francis Hughes ended another 10-minute deadlock, but a long-range effort by Conor McCarthy regained the lead for Scotstown and while Ryan McGuigan quickly replied, a McCarron free had the holders 0-5 to 0-4 up at half-time. Scotstown emerged for the second half with more purpose, Shane Carey clipping over a point before McCarron and Conor McManus swapped scores from frees.

The game’s key score arrived on 39 minutes when Scotstown turned Clontibret over deep inside their own half, allowing McCarron to send in a deft shot that rolled into the empty net, all but killing off the prospect of an upset.

Jack McDevitt, Rory Beggan and Carey added points to keep Scotstown in command and while Clontibret added to their tally with a brace from McManus, including a superb sideline kick, and one from sub Dessie Mone, there was no way back for them by then.

SCOTSTOWN: R Beggan (0-2, 1f, 1 45); J McDevitt (0-1), D McArdle (0-1); K Hughes; S Carey (0-2, 1f), S Treanor, C McCarthy (0-1); G McPhillips, M McCarville; D Murray, R O’Toole, J Hamill; M Maguire, J McCarron (1-3, 0-3f), D Hughes.

Subs: J Carey for Treanor, F Maguire for M Maguire (both 36 mins); M McPhillips for Hamill (56); N Sherlock for Murray, D Morgan for McDevitt (both 59).

CLONTIBRET: Darren McDonnell C Doyle, C Boyle, J Gormley; Dean McDonnell, K Lavelle (0-1), A Carey; B Greenan, F Hughes (0-1); K Greenan, D Hughes (0-1m), R McGuigan (0-1); C McCooey, C McManus (0-3, 2f, 1 sl), C Greenan.

Subs: D Mone (0-1) for C Greenan (39 mins); Daniel McDonnell for K Greenan, V Corey for McCooey (both 42); C Greenan for McGuigan (55).

Referee: M McNally (Corduff).