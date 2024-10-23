Ulster GAA call for meeting to discuss possibility of preseason competitions returning

Ulster GAA chiefs have called a meeting on Thursday evening for counties across the province to discuss the possibility of reinstating the preseason league competitions for the 2025 season.

A meeting of Central Council on Saturday will hear motions calling for the January competitions – including the McKenna Cup, O’Byrne Cup, McGrath Cup, and FBD League – to be revived.

A decision was taken at Central Council’s September meeting to cancel those competitions for 2025, but with the Football Review Committee’s proposed rule changes to be operational from January there has been a groundswell of support to overturn that ruling.

Wicklow and Cavan have both prepared motions looking for the competitions to go ahead and the Connacht Council has already indicated its support for a rescindment.

However, the GPA remain steadfastly against any such move, expressing concerns ‘over the potential reinstatement of preseason competitions in 2025′ and the players’ body feel reversing the decision would be prioritising finances over player welfare.

Ulster’s McKenna Cup regularly attracts the biggest crowds of all the January competitions.

And Ulster GAA has now called an online Teams meeting with respective chairpersons, Central Council delegates, and Ulster CCC members for Thursday evening.

“You are no doubt aware that following requests from a couple of counties, there will be a motion before the Central Council meeting on Saturday to rescind the decision of the September Central Council meeting which agreed to postpone the preseason competitions for one year,” stated a note circulated to counties by Ulster.

“Ulster GAA have been contacted by a number of counties and county team managers asking if we would speak with our counties before Saturday’s meeting.

“Our views on the decision to postpone the preseason competitions in 2025 have been well articulated since the September meeting and we would, of course, welcome any reversal of this decision.”