Mickey Harte: ‘You know what they say about empty vessels, they make the most noise’

Mickey Harte feels his Derry players responded to the recent sideshows generated by rumours and criticism in the best way possible on Saturday night – by grinding out a win over Westmeath at Páirc Esler.

On the Tuesday after Derry’s loss to Armagh, the rumour mill was cranked up to overdrive as stories circulated via social media about Harte’s future as manager and speculation about problems in the camp after three successive losses.

“There’s so many people that can have a voice and bring it out as if it was the gospel truth,” said Harte after watching his side edge out a victory over Westmeath.

“You know what they say about empty vessels, they make the most noise, and that’s probably part of it.

“We know that collectively it might motivate them [the players] a bit to say we’ll keep doing what we’re doing. When we get results, we’ll know who the real supporters are and we’ll know who’s firing the arrows.”

But Harte admitted he was disappointed the controversy has been pushed upon the squad.

“I don’t like that it has happened to the players, they don’t deserve it,” he added.

“They’re better than that. They’ve worked their socks off the whole year and played some wonderful football, and I don’t like that that’s happening to them.

“For my part, [the outside noise] it doesn’t bother me. I don’t think it’s a nice thing to be at, but it doesn’t bother me, and those who are directing at me, I just tell them they shouldn’t get any joy out of it because I’m not worried about it.

“I don’t really believe in negative motivation, the biggest motivation we had here was for the true supporters of Derry, who come out through thick and thin, who enjoy watching their team and they’ll take the hits of losses with the victories.

“That’s who they were playing for, that’s who motivates them to do what they did there tonight.

“They [the players] were being pilloried about the lack of this and the lack of that, and there’s only one way to get out of that and it’s to dig in and get a result.

“I know the narrative’s out there that one result isn’t enough either so we know that the same questions will be asked next week.”

Westmeath manager Dessie Dolan added his support to Harte, believing the criticism directed towards the Derry manager recently was harsh.

“I don’t know how he has listened to some of the stuff he has got,” said Dolan. “I think it has been a bit unfair. He has been an exceptional manager over such a long period of time and his personal situation as well, I think he’s an incredible man. I just felt sorry for him this week.”