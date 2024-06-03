Donegal conceding so many goals is not typical of a side managed by Jim McGuinness

When Donegal comfortably dealt with Cork on January 28th in the first round of the league, the only downside for the home team was that the Rebels plundered two goals, which was most unlike a Jim McGuinness-managed side.

Saturday’s clash was McGuinness’s 67th in league and championship as Donegal senior manager. In the previous 66, his side had only leaked three goals on two occasions – against Louth in round six of the 2014 league (a game Donegal still won) and the 4-17 to 1-10 All-Ireland quarter-final collapse against Mayo in 2013.

McGuinness’s sides have always prided themselves on conceding very few majors. In 28 championship matches before Saturday under McGuinness (2011-14 plus this season), Donegal had kept a very impressive 22 clean sheets.

[ Goal-hungry Cork shock Donegal as unbeaten record goes up in flames ]

To put that in context, even Dublin have only kept 14 clean sheets in their last 28 league and championship matches. Notably, since conceding two goals against Cork in this year’s league opener, Donegal played 11 matches and only shipped two in total.

A rare collapse in form

Rarely have we seen a collapse in form like the one Longford footballers have undergone. Coming into round seven of the league in March, Paddy Christie’s men appeared to be in decent shape.

After losing narrowly to Laois and Tipperary in the opening rounds, they strung together four wins in succession against Waterford, London, Leitrim and Carlow, conceding just one goal in those victories, and headed to Wexford in round seven knowing a win would more than likely guarantee promotion.

And then, the wheels fell off. Longford lost that game by 2-18 to 2-9 and have since lost four on the bounce in the championship against Meath (3-19 to 3-12), Kildare (3-25 to 1-11), Leitrim (2-12 to 0-17) and, on Saturday, Waterford (4-12 to 1-16). There were reportedly under 100 spectators at the latter match.

Kildare, Fermanagh and Donegal scoop hurling titles

Donegal won the Nicky Rackard Cup on Sunday for the third time since 2013. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

One of the features of the tiered system in hurling is that, despite there being five grades, the gulfs between them are such that a lot of winning sides tend to drop back down relatively quickly – and typically, they win that particular grade again.

For example, Kildare, who saw off Derry at the weekend, have now won the Christy Ring Cup five times since 2014, with Meath also winning it three times in that period. Fermanagh were very impressive in winning the Lory Meagher Cup final against Longford, the third time they have claimed that title (they have played in six finals in all since 2012).

And Donegal won the Nicky Rackard Cup on Sunday for the third time since 2013, defeating 2016 and 2021 winners Mayo.

Those dreaded ACL injuries

Armagh’s Ciaran Mackin is the latest footballer to suffer an ACL injury. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Armagh centre back Ciaran Mackin is the latest intercounty footballer to fall victim to the dreaded ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) injury, following on from the likes of Evan Comerford, Padraig McGrogan, Paddy Lynch and Paddy Durcan this season alone.

To make matters worse, Mackin’s sister, superstar Aimee, sustained the same injury in the Ulster final against Donegal just a fortnight ago. And another sister, Blaithin, who played AFLW last year, is currently recovering from the same injury.

Word of mouth

“Kerry played badly and just won by the 15, Joanne. And ironically, I’d say Meath will probably be happy enough with that. That’s where both teams are at.” – Seán Cavanagh doesn’t spare the timber on the Sunday Game Live.

By the numbers: 9

The amount of games without a win for Monaghan since they beat Dublin in round one of the league. Sunday’s draw with Louth stopped a run of eight straight defeats.