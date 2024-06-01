Goal hungry Cork’s second half blast sees Donegal’s unbeaten record go up in flames

Cork 3-9 Donegal 0-16

A smoldering afternoon in Cork’s Páirc Uí Rinn ended with the home side igniting and Donegal’s unbeaten record this year going up in flames. Colm O’Callaghan, excellent throughout, in the dying seconds ran onto a ball to conclude one final counter-attack with the fisted point that confirmed the win, at 3-9 to 0-16.

It puts Cork top of the group and if they navigate the final match against Tyrone, they will go straight to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

The Ulster champions weren’t themselves. They were dilatory when chances appeared. Patrick McBrearty might have had two goals instead of two points in the first half but appeared content.

Their high-functioning centrefield were under big pressure from Cork’s uninhibited long kickouts and ravenous attention to resulting breaks and most ruinously, the defence that hadn’t conceded a goal all championship was opened up for three plus another two good chances.

READ MORE

Nonetheless, they had frantically clawed back a five-point deficit, the biggest they had faced all championship, with Aaron Doherty’s 67th minute point only for Cork to find the critical response, first through Steven Sherlock and finally O’Callaghan.

The damage had been done early in the second half when a Donegal defence that had yet to give up a goal, conceded a second and third, within four minutes of the resumption.

This transformed both the scoreboard and Cork’s sense of what was now possible.

Donegal's Caolan McGonagle and Conor Corbett of Cork. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Seán Powter began the turnaround. After Peadar Mogan’s shot had dropped short, Powter’s direct run at Donegal’s defence went unchallenged until too late and he placed the ball past Patton. A minute later, Brian Hurley combined with O’Callaghan and the shot was deflected into the path of Rory Maguire to palm home.

Hurley added a free almost immediately and Cork led by 3-5 to 0-9. The scale of the challenge set out, Donegal were at the pin of their collars to compete and get back onto the scoreboard. Afterwards, McGuinness acknowledged that the effort of catching Cork may have left his team empty for the final push.

It was an unhappy destination for the longest championship journey undertaken by a Donegal team and followed on from a demanding – if highly impressive – display in defeating Tyrone in round one. There appeared to be a reaction as there had been when they had to play a week after the statement defeat of favourites Derry in the Ulster quarter-final.

Brilliant, June bank holiday sunshine beamed down on 7,251 spectators in Páirc Uí Rinn for the second round of action in the Sam Maguire

Extensive bouts of long-winded attacking yielded few enough scores. By the 10th minute, there had been just one score, a free for the visitors, which Patrick McBrearty pointed. Cork were finding it hard to sustain their attacks and were turned over for the first three.

As the match settled into a nondescript rhythm, Cork had their moment, which triggered a phase the saw them lead by three. Firstly, there was a dispossession of Ryan McHugh during one of Donegal’s leisurely attacks and with goalkeeper Shaun Patton well advanced.

The problem was that one of the opponents they would have least wanted to make the steal was pacey wing back Matty Taylor. He sped off down the field with Patton haring back to his goal but Taylor went all the way and planted the goal past the ‘keeper.

Cork's Colm O'Callaghan celebrates after the game. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Chris Óg Jones added a point and it was now a three-point game.

The scores shook Donegal awake, captured their attention. There was more urgency about them and by half-time they had retrieved the situation and established a two-point lead by half-time, 0-9 to 1-4.

Cork’s opening blast in the second half effectively set Donegal a target they couldn’t meet.

CORK: C Kelly; K Flahive, D O’Mahony, M Shanley; R Maguire (1-0), T Walsh, M Taylor (1-0); I Maguire, C O’Callaghan (0-2); P Walsh (0-1), S Powter (1-0), B O’Driscoll; C Óg Jones (0-2), M Cronin, B Hurley (0-3, two frees).

Subs: C Corbett for Powter (45 mins), S Sherlock (0-1) for Jones (50 mins), T Clancy for T Walsh (57 mins), R Deane for Cronin (65 mins), E McSweeney for Hurley (71 mins), S Meehan for P Walsh (74 mins).

DONEGAL: S Patton; EB Gallagher, B McCole, P Mogan; R McHugh (0-1), C McGonagle (0-1), C Moore (0-2); J McGee, M Langan; S O’Donnell, C Thompson, D Ó Baoill; P McBrearty (0-7, three frees), O Gallen (0-3, two frees, N O’Donnell (0-1).

Subs: A Doherty (0-1) for Ó Baoill (half-time), O Doherty for McGee (42 mins), J Brennan for N O’Donnell (53 mins), J Mac Cealbhuí for S O’Donnell (61 mins).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry)