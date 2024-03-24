Rampant Clare much too good for lacklustre Tipperary as they cruise to hurling league final

Allianz Hurling League semi-final: Clare 1-24 Tipperary 2-13

Clare roll on. Brian Lohan’s side are in a league final to face Kilkenny and tidied this semi-final away without the likes of Tony Kelly, Shane O’Donnell, David McInerney and Ryan Taylor. They were aided in their endeavours by a Tipperary side that pucked 18 wides but even so, this was impressive stuff.

For a game where the reward for victory had taken on a new hue after Limerick’s defeat on Saturday night, only one of the sides seemed to get the memo. Clare rattled into this game, all oomph and vigour and flourish. They skated into a 0-8 to 0-0 lead inside the opening 10 minutes – both totals tell their own story.

Where Clare were snappy and wristy throughout those opening exchanges, Tipp were sloppy and erratic. If they weren’t fumbling pick-ups they were dropping passes, over-elborating without obvious purpose. Two early frees for Clare came from Tipp possession in their own defence, under minimal pressure.

It was a wan opening effort from Liam Cahill’s side and Clare feasted on them for it. Keith Smyth whistled over a couple of stylish points inside the first 55 seconds. Darragh Lohna and Diarmuid Ryan were constantly steaming through the middle and swishing points, David Reidy was ghosting into pockets of space and helped himself to a couple of handy first-half scores.

Even Tipp’s best moments were pretty much immediately undermined in that opening period. Jake Morris stitched their first goal in the 16th minute, a gorgeous effort in which he turned Adam Hogan inside out after a stunning 60-yard flat pass from Dan McCormack.

Clare’s Diarmuid Ryan evades Bryan O’Mara of Tipperary. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

But Clare gave them all of 30 seconds to enjoy it – David Fitzgerald gathered possession from the puck-out and scythed through the Tipp backline before dispatching a stunner to the top corner. With 17 minutes gone, it meant Clare led by 1-9 to 1-3.

If Tipp were going to keep pace, they needed to make the scoreboard either tick over or explode. But they weren’t creating enough goal chances for the latter and a weirdly patchy day on the frees was kneecapping their attempts on the former. In the first half alone, Jason Forde (three) and Gearóid O’Connor missed five frees between them. Forde went on to miss another after the break, as did Willie Connors and Seán Ryan. Ain’t much future in games where you puck eight wides from placed balls.

Clare took a 1-13 to 1-7 lead into the break. Whatever burst Tipp were going to make was going to have to come soon after the restart – and to their credit, they found one. Cahill brought on Seán Hayes and Alan Tynan at the break and it was Hayes who made an immediate impact, finishing to the bottom corner after Conor Bowe zipped through the Clare defence.

Tynan followed up by digging a point out of the midfield trenches soon after and when Connors landed a bomb from distance on 44 minutes, we looked to have a game. Another sub, Seán Kennealy, followed with one of his own in the next breath and the lead was down to two – 1-16 to 2-11.

But that was as close as it got. Aidan McCarthy, who had come on early for Mark Rodgers, was virtually flawless from frees all day and he pushed Clare’s lead out to four. Fitzgerald continued his lordly league form with a couple of fine scores from midfield, ending the day with 1-3 to his name. The fight quickly drained from Tipp and Clare cruised to the final.

Clare: Eibhear Quilligan; Adam Hogan (0-1), Conor Cleary, Conor Leen; Diarmuid Ryan (0-1), John Conlon, Cian Galvin (0-1); David Fitzgerald (1-3), Darragh Lohan (0-1); Cathal Malone (0-1), Mark Rodgers (0-3, 0-3 frees), Peter Duggan; Keith Smyth (0-2), Ian Galvin, David Reidy (0-3). Subs: Aidan McCarthy (0-8, 0-6 frees, 0-1 free) for Rodgers, 20 mins; Seadna Morey for Lohan (temp) 47-54 mins; Shane Meehan for Smyth, 52 mins; Morey for Conlon, 56 mins; Seán Rynne for I Galvin, 63 mins; Rory Hayes for Hogan, 66 mins; Patrick Crotty for Reidy, 72 mins

Tipperary: Barry Hogan; Craig Morgan, Ronan Maher, Michael Breen; Bryan O’Mara, Robert Byrne, Conor Bowe; Willie Connors (0-1), Darragh Stakelum; Dan McCormack (0-1), Gearóid O’Connor, Conor Stakelum; Jake Morris (1-2), Patrick Maher, Jason Forde (0-6, 0-5 frees). Subs: Seán Hayes (1-0) for Maher, half-time; Alan Tynan (0-1) for D Stakelum, half-time; Seán Kenneally (0-1) for C Stakelum, 44 mins; Seán Ryan for Bowe, 55 mins; Johnny Ryan (0-1 free) for O’Connor, 62 mins

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway)