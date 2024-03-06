Down considering an unexpected return to action for Marty Clarke

Marty Clarke in action for Down during the 2010 All-Ireland final defeat to Cork. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Down senior football manager Conor Laverty says they are exploring the possibility of Marty Clarke playing as a goalkeeper, 13 years after he last lined out for the Mourne County.

Clarke is a member of Laverty’s management team but the 36-year-old has also been training with the squad as they consider utilising his experience and game-smarts in the role of the modern roaming goalkeeper.

“We chatted about this last year and it was probably pretty close to happening,” says Laverty.

“We’re just exploring where this could go, John O’Hare has been doing brilliantly for us and at the minute John is our number one. Given Marty’s ability with the ball in hand and the way the game is changing, it’s just something we are exploring.

READ MORE

“He’s been doing really well at training so we’re just seeing how he will develop.”

Clarke is regarded as one of the most talented footballers to have played for Down and he was a key player in the county advancing to the 2010 All-Ireland senior football final. He had played Aussie Rules with Collingwood before returning home to join the Down squad that season.

Clarke won an All Star in 2010 but his last appearance for Down was an All-Ireland qualifier defeat to Cork in 2011, shortly after which he returned to Australia to resume his AFL career.

His second stint Down Under ended in 2014 but despite coming back to Ireland he did not link up with the Mourne squad. In March 2017 Clarke was forced to retire from all levels of football after he was diagnosed with Addison’s disease, a rare disorder of the adrenal glands.

He has since carved out a reputation as an innovative coach and a perceptive media match analyst. After returning to play for An Ríocht last season, Clarke now looks set to step up at intercounty level too.

He is training alongside O’Hare and Kevin Anderson under the tutelage of Down goalkeeping coach John Devine, the former Tyrone number one. O’Hare has been Down’s first-choice goalkeeper this season, starting all their McKenna Cup and National League matches.

“John is doing extremely well for us,” stresses Laverty. “He is in our number one, so it’s up to Marty and Kevy to push John hard.”

The creative and enterprising move by the Down management set-up could lead to one of the most unexpected, and welcome, GAA comebacks of all time.

Niall Kane, last year’s first-choice goalkeeper, is not available to Down this season while Charlie Smyth has not been part of the panel either as he tries to secure a professional NFL contract in America.