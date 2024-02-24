Dublin have no answer to Limerick scoring machine as Kyle Hayes returns

Dublin’s Donal Burke in action against Kyle Hayes of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B match at Croke Park. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

AHL Div 1B: Dublin 1-18 Limerick 3-30

This is a snap reaction. Full report to follow

On Kyle Hayes’s first appearance in a Limerick jersey since his conviction for violent disorder in December, the All-Ireland champions injected some pace into the league campaign with an annihilation of Dublin in Croke Park.

First quarter: Hayes waited just four minutes for his first touch in a Limerick jersey since the All-Ireland final last July – a shot from distance that dropped wide. By then Limerick were already 1-2 to 0-1 in front, having struck for a goal straight from the throw-in.

William O’Donoghue worked the ball to Gearóid Hegarty who played a smart pass to Donnacha O’Dalaigh and the young corner forward rifled a shot into the top corner, just 13 seconds after the game had started.

READ MORE

Dublin steadied themselves with three of the next four scores, but Limerick still kept them at arm’s length. A sequence of four unanswered points, though, including a beauty from Conor Donohoe, brought the deficit down to a goal at the end of first quarter. Limerick 1-7 Dublin 0-7

Second quarter: Dublin continued to chip away at Limerick’s lead and the difference was down to a point, 1-9 to 0-11, six minutes before half-time. During their best period in the first half Seán Currie forced a terrific save from Nickie Quaid and a bullet shot from Cian O’Sullivan was deflected just wide.

Just as Dublin appeared in Limerick’s rear-view mirror, though, the All-Ireland champions put the pedal to the floor. Hegarty made another goalscoring pass, this time to Tom Morrissey, who beat the advancing goalkeeper with a smart finish from a tight angle.

In the time that remained in the first half Limerick rattled off four points without reply to lead by eight at the break. Limerick 2-13 Dublin 0-11

Third quarter: Limerick made a blistering start to the second half and rattled off 1-3 without reply in five minutes. The impressive O’Dalaigh struck for his second goal after gathering a driven pass from Darragh O’Donovan and rounding the last Dublin defender.

Dublin slowed the bleeding with a terrific goal from Currie but their only other score in the third quarter was a free from Donal Burke. Limerick 3-18 Dublin 1-12

Fourth quarter: Both teams emptied the bench in the last quarter, which did nothing to alter the balance of play. Limerick poured on the scores. Cathal O’Neill, who played at centre back, landed his fourth point and the outstanding Hegarty took his tally to five.

Morrissey was hugely impressive too and finished the evening with 1-4. By that stage all they were doing was looting. Limerick 3-30 Dublin 1-18

DUBLIN: S Brennan; J Madden, P Smyth, J Bellew; C Donohoe (0-1), C Crummey, D Gray; C Burke (0-2), S Gallagher; R Hayes (0-1), D Burke (0-5, 0-4f, 0-1 65), B Hayes; D Sutcliffe (0-3), C O’Sullivan (0-5, 0-3f), S Currie 1-0.

Subs: D O’Dulaing (0-1) for B Hayes (48 mins); D Power for Gallagher (52); P Crummey for Donal Burke (54); J Malone for Currie, D Leavy for Hayes (both 65).

LIMERICK: N Quaid; F O’Connor (0-1), M Casey, B Nash; D Byrnes (0-2, 0-1f), C O’Neill (0-4), K Hayes (0-1); W O’Donoghue, D O’Donovan; G Hegarty (0-5), T Morrissey (1-4), C Boylan; D O’Dalaigh (2-1), S O’Brien (0-1), A English (0-8, 0-3f).

Subs: S Flanagan for O’Brien (43 mins); M Houlihan (0-2) for Boylan, D Morrissey for Casey, B Murphy (0-1) for O’Donoghue (both 57); A Costello for Nash (66).

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary).