NHL Division 1A: Counties’ priority will be a top three finish to guarantee elite status next year

Like Division 1B, the other group has its mind concentrated by the upcoming new league format and the need to finish in the top three to guarantee top-flight hurling in 2025. Given the tight turnover time between league and championship, it’s not clear which county is in the mood to go full tilt for the spring title. But winning creates its own momentum even though both of the last two winners, Limerick and Waterford, appeared to suffer loss of form in the championship in the immediate aftermath.

Clare

Manager: Brian Lohan (5th season)

Opening fixture: v Cork, Sunday, Cusack Park, 1.45

How did 2023 go: Another ultimately frustrating year after they became the first county to inflict championship defeat on Limerick since 2019. A low-key league, disrupted by injury, gave way to a very competitive Munster campaign during which they recovered from an opening-day defeat by Tipperary to beat Limerick, Waterford and Cork to reach the final. That ended in another tight defeat by the champions. Again, in the All-Ireland series, they lost the semi-final against Kilkenny, this time by three points despite a determined comeback and having opted for overly cautious tactics at the start.

So far in 2024: Beaten by both Limerick and Cork in the Munster League, Clare face into a league season without key performer, Tony Kelly – not expected back before championship after ankle surgery – and also Ryan Taylor – not expected back this season at all because of a cruciate injury. They will need to improve to take the next step but if Brian Lohan’s team can steer clear of injuries, they’ll again be there or thereabouts.

Cork

Manager: Pat Ryan (2nd season)

Opening fixture: v Clare, Sunday, Cusack Park, 1.45

How did 2023 go: Again, they reached the league playoff stages but lost disappointingly to Kilkenny in the semi-final. Championship wasn’t bad in that they competed well and came within a whisker of qualification, losing key fixtures to Limerick and Clare by just a point while drawing with Tipperary. In an extraordinarily competitive province, that inability to get over the line in close matches was a serious handicap even if they played well.

So far in 2024: After beating Clare, Cork simply couldn’t get their match against Limerick played because of weather, which necessitated the abandonment of the preseason tournament. Patrick Horgan declared for a further season and Robbie O’Flynn is back in action after last season’s injury as are Mark Coleman and Alan Connolly. Pat Ryan also has the recent successes at under-20 to supplement the panel, which already looks stronger than last year.

Kilkenny

Manager: Derek Lyng (2nd season)

Opening fixture: v Wexford, Sunday, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.45

How did 2023 go: The first post-Cody year went about as well as it could. An energetic league campaign ended up in the final and if Limerick administered a sobering reality check, the Leinster campaign went smoothly and culminated in a smash-and-grab retention of the title. Another All-Ireland final followed and after a competitive first half, ran away in Limerick’s direction.

So far in 2024: The latest of the heavyweight retirements saw Pádraig Walsh and 2014 Hurler of the Year Richie Hogan call it a day. A development team was pipped at the post by Wexford in the Walsh Cup semi-final and Lyng will have opportunities to run the rule over others, as TJ Reid will be given a little time off, although the manager did say that he hopes to have a few O’Loughlin Gaels players available for the opening weekend. Tom Phelan impressed of last year’s newcomers. Paddy Deegan is the new captain.

Offaly

Manager: Johnny Kelly (2nd season)

Opening fixture: v Waterford, Sunday, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 2.0

How did 2023 go: Promoted in the league but fell short in the McDonagh Cup, losing out on a MacCarthy Cup spot to Carlow. The hangover from the Tier 2 final was an awful hammering – and a record 36-point championship defeat – from Tipperary in the preliminary quarter-final. Promising young players continue to emerge but will they be ready for this campaign?

So far in 2024: An underwhelming Walsh Cup ended in defeat by Laois selection and a murderous thrashing by Galway, even though it was abandoned before the end. Leinster Council proposed letting the result (Galway led by 13 after 55 minutes) stand and Offaly accepted. Jason Sampson again captains the team, as Johnny Kelly continuers the project of getting the under-20s integrated into senior hurling without too much trauma.

Austin Gleeson: Waterford will have to do without the services of the former Hurler of the Year who is taking a year out from intercounty duties. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Waterford

Manager: David Fitzgerald (2nd season)

Opening fixture: v Offaly, Sunday, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 2.0

How did 2023 go: Not great. They beat who they should have in the league and finished a comfortable third. But despite a valiant championship opener against Limerick, they lost altitude thereafter, until springing a surprise on the last day and nearly derailing Tipperary.

So far in 2024: A disappointing Munster league ended with them in the final only for it to be abandoned. There has also been a fair amount of leakage with former Hurler of the Year Austin Gleeson taking a year out and another two team-mates, Colin Gleeson and Shane McNulty, doing the same. On the credit side, Kieran Bennett and brother Shane, who were away last year are back in the panel. Tadhg de Búrca and Jamie Barron are making good recoveries from injury. Walsh Park is also back in action.

Wexford

Manager: Keith Rossiter (1st season)

Opening fixture: v Kilkenny, Sunday, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.45

How did 2023 go: Alarmingly. The league was a washout. A daunting injury list meant that weakened teams ran into propellers, most traumatically when Clare came to Wexford Park and hit them for six goals. The championship saw a narrow defeat by Dublin brought about by squandermania and after they allowed Westmeath recover from a 17-point deficit to win, there were existential anxieties about dropping to the McDonagh Cup. An old-style rousing display fired by Lee Chin to beat Kilkenny just about saved the day but manager Darragh Egan didn’t survive all the excitement.

So far in 2024: Keith Rossiter took over as manager, the first native appointment in a while and so far, so good. Last weekend they beat Galway to win the Walsh Cup in a match which again emphasised the importance of Chin to the team. Jack O’Connor was also in fine form and Rossiter still has heavy hitters to return from injury. Of the youngsters, Corey Byrne Dunbar has impressed but they all know the gradient runs steeply upwards from here.