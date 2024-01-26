NFL Division One: Strongest top flight in several years ready to rumble

Arguably the strongest top flight of recent times with the restoration of All-Ireland champions Dublin and Ulster holders, Derry, the new season gets under way with a re-run of last year’s All-Ireland semi-finals.

Manager: Mickey Harte (first season)

Opening fixture: v Kerry, Tralee, Saturday, 5.30pm

How did 2023 go? Roller coaster. Changing manager mid-season, they still were able to retain the Ulster title and push Kerry all the way in the All-Ireland semi-final. Significantly, they also gained promotion back to Division One for the first time in nine years.

So far in 2024: Mickey Harte showed that his appetite for the McKenna Cup hasn’t waned, defeating Donegal last weekend. The county also took home the All-Ireland club title with Glen, featuring omnipotent form from Conor Glass. They also have two minor All-Irelands in the past four years, from which Donncha Gilmore has already begun to impact.

Manager: Dessie Farrell (fifth season)

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Opening fixture: v Monaghan, Croke Park, Saturday, 7.30pm

How did 2023 go? Perfectly. Reconstituting the old band produced the best year since 2019. Promoted back to the top division as Division Two winners, Dublin went unbeaten through the championship, culminating in a favoured outcome, dethroning Kerry in an All-Ireland final.

So far in 2024: There has been mixing and matching in the O’Byrne Cup while reaching the final with a shadow team. Dean Rock recently retired as did Ryan Basquel and David Byrne has gone travelling but that’s the apparent limit of disengagement although some of the older players have been given an extended break.

Galway's Liam Silke has returned to the panel after taking time out to travel. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Manager: (Pádraic Joyce, fifth season)

Opening fixture: v Mayo, Pearse Stadium, Sunday, 2.45pm

How did 2023 go? Poorly. Injuries and poor form combined to undermine the chance to build on the advances of 2022. Locally, they won Connacht but didn’t beat Mayo in four matches, including in the championship, which ended with Galway as the only provincial champions not to make the All-Ireland semi-finals.

So far in 2024: Injuries continue to aggravate the team and are likely to be given time to clear up. The panel is stronger with Liam Silke back from his travels and Kieran Molloy recovered from serious injury. Cillian Ó Curraoin was impressive in the half-hearted FBD campaign but getting everyone fit again will be a start.

Kerry’s Tony Brosnan, David Clifford and Seán O’Shea. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Manager: Jack O’Connor (third season)

Opening fixture: v Derry, Tralee, Saturday, 5.30pm

How did 2023 go? Disappointingly. As All-Ireland champions, they lost their league title and were defeated at home by Mayo in the championship before going on to get beaten in another All-Ireland final by Dublin.

So far in 2024: Jack O’Connor is upbeat even if the McGrath Cup final was lost to Cork. Unlike last year, Kerry won’t be chasing their tails in the league. Joe O’Connor returns after injury to the problem area of centrefield but Jack Barry has taken a year out. The Cliffords get an extra break and both Tadhg Morley and Paul Geaney will also be late back for family reasons.

Manager: Kevin McStay (second season)

Mayo footballer Cillian O’Connor at the launch of the 2024 Allianz Football League. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Opening fixture: v Galway, Pearse Stadium, Saturday, 5.30pm

How did 2023 go? All over the place. A strong start to the year earned a league title but a week later, championship defeat by Roscommon. An excellent win in Kerry was annulled by losing to Cork and another serious away victory against Galway came as precursor to a thumping by Dublin.

So far in 2024: Kevin McLaughlin, Jason Doherty and Brendan Harrison all retired and Fionn McDonagh has taken time out but injuries to important players Cillian O’Connor, Enda Hession, Tommy Conroy, David McBrien and Rory Brickenden have cleared to strengthen the team.

Monaghan will miss goalkeeper Rory Beggan as he trials as a kicker in the National Football League in America. Photograph: Andy Paton/Inpho

Manager: Vinny Corey (second season)

Opening fixture: v Dublin, Croke Park, Saturday, 7.30pm

How did 2023 go? Impressively. Monaghan a year ago — and probably now as well — were favourites for the drop but scrapped their way out of trouble. The All-Ireland campaign ran to the semi-finals and a very competitive tussle with champions to be, Dublin.

So far in 2024: Like in Jenga, Monaghan have had a few more sticks removed. Rory Beggan is trialling at the NFL combine in America and is not likely to feature for a while. Kieran Hughes and Fintan Kelly have retired whereas Karl Gallagher is off to the AFL and both Shane Carey and Conor Boyle are unavailable this year.

Roscommon manager Davy Burke. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Manager: Davy Burke (second season)

Opening fixture: v Tyrone, Omagh, Sunday, 3.45pm

How did 2023 go? Frustratingly. The team opened the year well, securing their Division One spot and then defeating winners Mayo in Connacht. Galway beat them in the province and after a creditable draw with Dublin, they lost key matches to less imposing opponents, Kildare and Cork. The year ended with the first Roscommon All-Star in 22 years for Enda Smith.

So far in 2024: The year started well with the FBD title, allowing for Galway’s token resistance in the final. Mark McHugh departed as a selector and was replaced by Leo Tierney. Ciarán Murtagh had already announced his unavailability but Ultan Harney has returned to the fold.

Managers: Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher (fourth season)

Opening fixture: v Roscommon, Omagh, Sunday, 3.45pm

Tyrone's Ronan McNamee has retired. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

How did 2023 go? Dismally. A continuing failure to build on the 2021 All-Ireland. Stayed in the top flight but lost initiative against Monaghan in Ulster and capped a lacklustre All-Ireland campaign by not showing up against Kerry.

So far in 2024: The drain of talent continues. Veteran full back Ronan McNamee has retired as has Niall Sludden and Richie Donnelly has also opted out of the panel. The latter’s brother Mattie is out injured for a while and the panel will be weakened during the league, survival in which promises to be another challenge this year.