Cork’s Alan Cadogan announces his retirement from intercounty hurling aged 30

Cork’s Alan Cadogan has announced his intercounty hurling retirement.

Cadogan, a talented underage dual player, made his senior hurling debut with the Rebels in 2014 and won Munster SHC titles in 2014 and 2017.

The 30-year-old forward, who had to overcome several injury setbacks during his career, announced his retirement on Tuesday evening: “Upon reflection I have decided that the time is right for me to retire from senior intercounty hurling.

“From a young age and seeing the Cork teams of the past, my dream was always to represent Cork at the highest level and I was privileged to do so in both codes from minor, to Under-21 and at senior inter county hurling for the past 10 years.

READ MORE

“Firstly, I would like to thank my parents James and Eileen for the person you have made me today. You have been there with me every step of this journey and you have been my greatest influence & inspiration.

“Every day I stepped foot on a GAA pitch, all I ever wanted to do was to repay you for your love and support you showed me through the highs and lows. To my siblings Eoin, Ann-Marie and Claire, I thank you for your support, guidance and reassurance throughout the years. I will be forever grateful to you all.

“To my Fiancé Maeve, thank you for your support, love and patience throughout my journey. I am grateful for the sacrifices you have made to allow me fulfil my dream and I am glad to have shared this journey with you.”

“I also wish to thank Cork county board, my club Douglas GAA and the Cork supporters who encouraged me in every step of the way during my inter county career.”