Structure built with new low-carbon cement unveiled at Dublin event

Ecocem’s low-clinker cement technology was developed over more than 10 years at the company’s research and innovation centre near Paris. Photograph: iStock

A new low-carbon cement capable of significantly cutting carbon emissions from the construction sector was showcased at an event in Dublin on Wednesday.

A consortium including home builder Cairn Homes, concrete supplier Kilsaran, University College Dublin (UCD) and Irish low-carbon cement company Ecocem unveiled a “scale demonstrator” of Ecocem’s new low-carbon cement technology.

The two-storey stand-alone structure was put on display at Cairn’s innovation hub at Seven Mills in Dublin 22.

Ecocem developed its low-clinker cement technology over more than 10 years at its research and innovation centre near Paris. Clinker is the main ingredient in traditional cement.

The new product has been shown to deliver up to 70 per cent lower CO2 emissions than conventional European cement “while integrating with existing cement manufacturing, concrete production and construction processes,” the consortium said.

“Importantly, it has been designed to be cost-competitive with conventional cement and does not carry a green premium,” it said.

Traditional cement accounts for 7-8 per cent of global carbon emissions.

Ecocem, in partnership with French company CB Green, has secured French government backing for a new €50 million ACT (advanced cement technology) production plant in Dunkirk, which is expected to be operational next year with an annual capacity of 300,000 tonnes.

The company’s low-carbon cement has already been deployed across more than 40 projects in Europe, including a 150-unit residential complex near Paris.

The demonstrator structure and the collaboration between Ecocem, Cairn, Kilsaran and UCD were part-funded by a €50,000 award from Construct Innovate’s Seed Fund.

Initial results showed that the concrete achieved its required strength after 28 days, “as expected and that it is equal to traditional cement in terms of durability and lifespan”.

While ACT is expected to be covered in the revised European cement standard in 2027, its wider use in structural concrete in Ireland will require further regulatory clearances.

With the support of the Department of Enterprise, the National Standards Authority of Ireland is developing new regulations around cementitious binders – the materials that are used to make cement – such as ACT.

“This could provide a potential route to market for ACT in Ireland by 2028, subject to the necessary regulatory and standards approvals,” the consortium said.

Attending the event was Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke, who said: “Ireland holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, and competitiveness and decarbonisation are central to Europe’s industrial future”.

“The work being demonstrated here, using innovative low-carbon cement technology, shows how we can significantly reduce industrial emissions while continuing to deliver the homes and infrastructure both Ireland and Europe need,” he said.

Donal O’Riain, founder and chief executive of Ecocem, said: “Ireland can deliver the homes and infrastructure it needs with significantly lower carbon emissions.”

“This project demonstrates that the technology to rapidly and cost-effectively decarbonise cement already exists and integrates with the manufacturing and construction processes used today,” he said.