Venue for Mayo’s FBD League games may change as big crowds expected

Connacht GAA officials are to consider scheduling Mayo’s FBD League games away from the provincial council’s Air Dome in Bekan due to anticipated demand from supporters wishing to attend their early-season matches.

The 2027 FBD League will mark Mayo’s first competitive outing since their All-Ireland SFC final victory over Kerry at Croke Park in July.

Andy Moran’s side are due to face the Kingdom in a fundraising exhibition game in London on November 28th, but Connacht’s pre-National League tournament will host a first official fixture in Ireland for Mayo since their Sam Maguire win.

Mayo’s Division One league campaign will begin at MacHale Park on Saturday, January 23rd when Donegal travel to Castlebar.

But it’s likely they will have an FBD League game on home soil before that when the fixtures are finalised over the coming weeks for the January competition. The Air Dome has a capacity of just over 2,000 and demand for tickets would be expected to far exceed that figure.

The Air Dome hosted all FBD League games between 2022 to 2024 – eliminating the risk of waterlogged pitches and rained-off matches for the Connacht Council at that time of the year.

However, the original Air Dome was destroyed during Storm Éowyn in January 2025 and only reopened in September of this year.

There were no pre-National League competitions in 2025 and when they resumed for 2026 the Air Dome was unavailable due to the storm damage.

However, with a second iteration of the Air Dome now operational, it is expected that many of the 2027 FBD League fixtures will be scheduled for the Bekan facility – with the possible exception of Mayo matches.

“A final decision on fixtures will be made shortly,” said a Connacht spokesman.

The All-Ireland winning Mayo players and backroom team are currently on a team holiday in Barbados.

Meanwhile, Galway GAA has announced a seven-year stadium naming rights agreement for Pearse Stadium with ECC Timber Products. The sponsorship deal will see the Salthill ground officially renamed as ECC Pearse Stadium

Galway GAA chairperson Paul Bellew said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce this landmark seven-year partnership with ECC Timber Products, which will see Pearse Stadium carry the ECC name over the next seven years.

“ECC is one of Galway’s great business success stories, and I want to particularly acknowledge PJ, Mary and the Fahy family for the enormous contribution they have made, not only to business and employment in the west of Ireland, but to sport, the GAA and, most importantly, to clubs and communities throughout our county.

“We are extremely proud and privileged to be associated with everything PJ and the team at ECC stands for. Their commitment to Galway sport has been extraordinary.”