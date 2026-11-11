Irish agency seeks models for ‘luxury fashion brand’ during dates Dior will be in Dublin

Fashion designer Jonathan Anderson acknowledges the audience at the end of a Dior fashion show in Paris in 2025. Photograph: Julien De Rosa/AFP via Getty Images

A Dublin modelling agency has circulated a casting call for male sports players who are available from the end of November to December 5th to work for a “luxury fashion brand”.

The casting call dates coincide with Dior’s presentation of its autumn/winter 2027 collection in Trinity College Dublin’s Old Library on December 4th. Led by Irish designer Jonathan Anderson, the Trinity show will mark the first time the creative director has presented a collection in Ireland.

A model agent for the Not Another Intl agency confirmed that the casting call, which appeared on the company’s Instagram page, was legitimate. However, she did not disclose the identity of the client.

Dior is expected to bring its own models to Ireland for the catwalk show. It is understood the agency is not involved in the Trinity catwalk production, and it remains unclear what role the models recruited through the casting call will play during Dior’s visit to Dublin.

The role is described as a “well-paid opportunity” with “no experience required”.

The call seeks to identify males aged between 17-25 of “all ethnicities” who are a minimum height of 6ft 1in.

One casting call invited interest from GAA players, although the agency said it was looking for players involved in all types of sports.

Eligible candidates are asked to apply as soon as possible and send details, including their full name, age, height, location, contact number and a clear photograph, to scouting@notanotherintl.com.

A comment was sought from Dior.

A casting call circulated by Not Another Intl seeking models for December 4th.

Last year, Anderson became the first fashion designer to be made an honorary patron of Trinity’s Philosophical Society when he was presented with the society’s gold medal.

He said that “showing at Trinity College Dublin is a dream come true”.

From Magherafelt, Co Derry, Anderson (42) studied at Blackrock College, Dublin, and is the eldest son of former Irish rugby captain Willie Anderson and his wife Heather, a teacher.

Last month, Anderson shared a post on social media saying: “Getting so excited for [the] Dior fall show in Dublin.”

The post included an image of Trinity’s 18th-century Old Library, where the collection will be unveiled. The second slide featured a line drawing promoting the event.

The graphic features a shamrock illustration and a quote from Carmel Snow, the Irish-born former editor-in-chief of the American edition of Harper’s Bazaar. She coined the term “New Look” having seen Christian Dior’s debut collection in February 1947 in Paris.

“It’s quite a revolution Dear Christian, your clothes have quite a new look,” reads the illustration.

[ ‘A dream come true’: Jonathan Anderson to present Dior show in Trinity College DublinOpens in new window ]

Anderson’s 2027 autumn/winter show will not be the first time the fashion house has featured in Dublin. In 1950, when Brown Thomas first opened its Dior boutique, Christian Dior brought his own models to show his designs in a replica of the Dior Salon in Paris.

Anderson himself began his career working in Prada men’s wear in Brown Thomas.