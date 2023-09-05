Mickey Graham backs Raymond Galligan as Cavan manager

Mickey Graham believes Raymond Galligan has all the attributes necessary to make the transition from player to manager, as the 2020 All-Star goalkeeper prepares to take the reins as Cavan boss.

Galligan is set to succeed Graham in the position, with the latter stepping away in July after five years managing his native county.

Graham guided Cavan to an Ulster senior football title in 2020, with Galligan lifting the Anglo-Celt Cup at the Athletic Grounds that November as the team captain. Indeed, one of the first decisions Graham made when appointed Cavan boss was to select Galligan as his on-field general.

“I felt he was a great leader and was somebody the players looked up to,” says Graham. “He’s very calm and a good speaker, so it was a no-brainer for me at that stage to appoint him captain. He took it in his stride but he also took the responsibility very seriously.”

The Cavan GAA Management Committee will recommend Galligan for a three-year period to delegates at next Monday night’s county board meeting, where ratification of the new management team is expected to be a formality.

Galligan has shown a great ability to adapt during his Cavan career. He came through the ranks as a forward at underage level and scored 0-10 against Roscommon on his National League debut with the senior side in February 2010.

However, Terry Hyland reinvented Galligan as a goalkeeper in 2015 and the Lacken clubman has remained the county’s number one until now.

“He is a really good communicator, not just on the field but also talking to lads off the field as well,” adds Graham.

Cavan manager Mickey Graham during the game. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

“If some players were struggling Raymond might have a chat with them. You could see the difference in the mindset of the lads after having a conversation with him. His leadership qualities as a captain were first class and there is no doubt he will bring those now too as a manager.

“He just has that presence about him and he doesn’t get excited too often.”

And Graham feels Galligan’s calm demeanour and ability not to get flustered will serve him well as an intercounty manager. Having experienced the fishbowl nature of the gig, Graham knows it can be a stressful environment.

“He can cope with pressure,” says Graham. “Raymond is a cool customer. Even when he was Cavan captain, if things weren’t going well he would be the one reiterating that we stick at it, we stick together and don’t go looking for somebody to blame, he’s very good like that.”

Galligan is not expected to operate in a player-manager role, with Graham feeling his successor will be giving his total attention to managing affairs from outside the white line.

“I’d imagine Raymond, from talking with him, is probably going to take a step back now in that regard,” adds Graham.

“The management end of things is so time consuming and you need to give it your full focus. It would be very hard to try perform on the field and try manage the team as well.

“I’d imagine it’s a great opportunity for somebody else to stake a claim and take over the number one spot now.”

Given his long service to Cavan as a player, Galligan will be entering 2024 with his eyes wide open, believes Graham.

“I suppose I was a wee bit surprised when I heard it at first but he is coming from an environment where he knows what is required at that level,” says Graham. “With his experience he knows the work required so he is not going in blind.

“There will be ups and downs, bumps along the road, but when he gets those knocks they will make him stronger.

“When I stepped down, Ray probably felt he could bring something to it and maybe keep a bit of continuity with some of the backroom team who were already there.

Raymond Galligan lifts the Division Four trophy. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

“He has put a strong team together and seems to have good people around him. Raymond is always willing to learn and take advice, I’m sure he will delegate a lot of stuff and continue to learn.”

Graham, who is currently coaching Leitrim outfit Ballinamore, is not ruling out a return to the intercounty scene in some capacity in the future but at the same time he felt this was the right juncture for him to step away from Cavan.

But when history does recount Graham’s term in charge, that Ulster success in 2020 – the county’s first since 1997 – will be the standout achievement.

“It was always an ambition of mine to manage Cavan,” says Graham. “I was just privileged and humbled to get that honour to do so. There were lots of ups and downs during the five years but I have to say I thoroughly enjoyed it.

“When you are involved in Cavan football you’ll probably have more bad days than good days, but when those good days come you have to make the most of them.

“We had some great days, great matches, memories that I will have for the rest of my life. It was a privilege to work with such a dedicated group of players.”