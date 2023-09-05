Jack O’Connor reappointed as Kerry manager for another two years

Jack O’Connor will remain as Kerry senior football manager for the next two years. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Jack O’Connor will remain as Kerry senior football manager for the next two years, after he was reappointed to the position at a county board meeting on Tuesday night.

O’Connor’s third coming as Kingdom boss was initially for a two-year term, when he replaced Peter Keane in October 2021.

However, he will stay at the helm for at least another two seasons after Kerry officials backed him to do so at Tuesday night’s meeting.

O’Connor led Kerry to All-Ireland glory in 2022 but they came up short of retaining the Sam Maguire this season, losing the final to Dublin.

It was also confirmed at the meeting that Stephen Molumphy would be staying on as Kerry senior hurling manager for 2024.